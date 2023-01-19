League of Legends' brand new EMEA Champions Queue: Starting date, schedule, and more

On January 19, 2023, Riot Games officially announced that League of Legends Champions Queue will be coming to EMEA from this year onwards. This decision was made after the highly successful NA Champions Queue that provided professional players a separate platform to practice and sharpen their skills.

As per the official announcement, Champions Queue in EMEA will begin on January 24, 2023, which is approximately a week from now. However, there are a few other details that need to be covered and they have been discussed briefly in this article.

The introduction of the Champions Queue in EMEA is definitely a welcome step. Several professional players have been asking for this in Europe ever since they witnessed the success of the same in NA. It seems like the wait is finally over and EMEA players will finally be able to practice their skills in peace.

Full details regarding the brand new League of Legends Champions Queue for EMEA

The Champions Queue is basically a separate game mode in League of Legends that is meant for professional and Challenger players who want to test their skills at the highest level. In it, they get to experience professional games but in a solo-queue environment.

The intensity and quality of the game is at its highest level and only the best players from the region are considered qualified to participate. The Champions Queue has been quite successful in North America and now it is finally coming to EMEA as well.

G2 League of Legends @G2League @LEC Seeing how this carried NA to a stunning 3-15 Worlds record hopefully this will carry EMEA to the next level too @LEC Seeing how this carried NA to a stunning 3-15 Worlds record hopefully this will carry EMEA to the next level too 🙏

Eligibility criteria for League of Legends Champions Queue in EMEA

Since Champions Queue is only meant for the best players, there are a few requirements that need to be met before someone can participate. The criteria is as follows:

Players should be part of an active roster in an LEC team.

Any player registered as a substitute for an LEC team and has at least a Grandmaster rank in solo-queue.

Any ERL player who is a part of the starting lineup.

Past players who have competed in the LEC and are currently Grandmaster or higher in solo-queue.

Thus, it is safe to say that the eligibility criteria for participation is extremely high. Even for past players, a high rank in solo-queue is mandatory, which shows that Riot Games does not want to damage the quality of the matches.

The players who are eligible will be sent an invite to a private Discord server. They will be able to join voice channels and communicate during games. A leaderboard will also be made available that will be accessible to fans.

Schedule for League of Legends Champions Queue in EMEA

As it happens, the Champions Queue has a start and end date. The schedule for the whole year is provided below:

Split 1 - January 24 - February 23

January 24 - February 23 Split 2 - February 28 - March 31

February 28 - March 31 MSI Split - TBD

TBD Split 3 - May 30 - June 30

May 30 - June 30 Split 4 - July 4 - August 11

Therefore, it is quite clear that the League of Legends Champions Queue will only be available when a Split is officially underway. However, this is quite understandable as the same rule applies in North America as well. The mode will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Lastly, it is important to mention that a Champions Queue council for EMEA will be established very soon. The council will control the participation and be in charge of disciplinary actions.

The ultimate goal will be to ensure that all players have a top-tier platform to practice so that they can get improve and make EMEA one of the best regions on the international stage of League of Legends.

