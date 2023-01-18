League of Legends developers reveal Kayle rework for season 13, set to hit the Rift in future updates

Riot August, the lead champion designer for League of Legends, said that Kayle is the next champion to undergo some form of rework.

Bel'Veth, Zeri, Jinx, Vi, Ekko, Jhin, Senna, Viego, and Gnar have all been the previous projects of Riot August. He responded to a Reddit post complaining about Kayle not being featured in League of Legends patch 13.2, saying that the work on the champion is in progress and that he should be able to share specifics soon enough.

Even though Kayle received a full revamp in 2019, the kit still makes her feel lackluster compared to a modern-day champion that matches the dynamic of the current game state.

There aren't any specifics regarding what kind of rework Kayle will get. It could be either a visual and gameplay (VGU) or an art and sustainability update (ASU). But it does seem that a champion like her will most probably end up getting a mini-rework.

Does Kayle really need a rework in League of Legends season 13?

Veteran Kayle was a part of the initial release of League of Legends. She is easily one of the oldest champions in the game, but sadly no longer a match for her current state of life.

Considering her launch in 2009 and the kit itself being substantially outdated compared to the options available today, she deserves to get a rework done. Kayle has been struggling to perform in the lower and higher ranks, and fans are unhappy with how things are going.

When a modern-day champion's kit is considered—Akshan, for instance—Kayle's kit looks much weaker in comparison and is in dire need of a glow-up.

What are the different types of champion rework?

Champion Rework is an update focusing on gameplay and esthetic elements, which usually applies to champions from a long time ago. Some reworks are fairly substantial, depending on the status, while others focus on visuals and may be finalized in a matter of weeks.

Riot Games has mostly introduced three sorts of champion reworks over the years: VGU, ASU, and mini-rework.

VGU

The update is the most detailed and lengthy rework for a champion. These upgrades can be spread across months as developers refresh the champion's appearance while examining gameplay and ways to enhance it.

Upcoming VGU - Skarner in 2023.

ASU

Meanwhile, this update is for older champions who can benefit from a broader visual refresh. The time and effort required for an ASU are far less than a VGU, and they have no effect on a champion's skills or backstory in League of Legends.

Riot Games usually uses an ASU to restore antiquated animated bodily components like necks and wrists. Champions' outmoded clothing will change, and the upgrade emphasizes gameplay clarity. The most recent Ahri ASU is the best example of this statement.

Mini rework

In League of Legends, a mini-rework is merely a tweak in a champion's skills, gameplay, or visual design. This update can involve modifications to a champion's ability numbers or functionality, as well as alterations to their basic statistics or item compositions. Mini reworks are often performed to keep champions current with the meta and to solve any balancing concerns that may have emerged.

Such an update differs from a full rework that includes a thorough revamp of a champion's skills and gameplay. Older champions that have gone out of favor or have grown obsolete as the game's meta has changed are usually given a complete overhaul.

On the other hand, mini-reworks are performed to improve a champion's playability without affecting their basic character. The recent rework of Jax in League of Legends patch 13.1 is the best example.

It will be fascinating to see where Riot Games developers take Kayle, as they appear to be interested in ensuring that veteran champions like her can match the dynamic of a modern-day League of Legends champion. Considering that she got a revamp in 2019, a mini rework like Jax can also be expected.

