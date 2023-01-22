League of Legends LEC 2023 season finals to take place in Montpellier, France

On January 21, 2023, League of Legends LEC officially announced the location of the seasonal finale for the tournament. This year, the LEC season finals will take place in Montpellier, France.

The LEC 2023 season finals are very different from how it has been in previous years. This is because the entire format has changed, and the season finals are a mini-split.

LEC @LEC



2023 2023 #LEC Season Finals will take place in Montpellier Occitanie! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷2023 #LEC Season Finals will take place in Montpellier Occitanie! https://t.co/kwUnjU9hhC

France will be a brilliant location for the LEC. Apart from being a brilliant location, this country has developed into one of the European League of Legends hubs.

Details regarding League of Legends LEC 2023 season finals

League of Legends LEC made major changes to its format for the 2023 season. During this season, there will be three splits: Winter, Spring, and Summer.

However, winning the Summer Split does not guarantee a spot in Worlds 2023. Once the Summer Split is over, the winner of the three Splits and the three best-performing teams of the season will play against each other in the LEC 2023 season finals.

The winner and runner-up of the season finals will qualify for Worlds 2023, and the third best team will be sent to the play-in stage. This is a good system, as it will force teams to perform correctly instead of getting a free pass to the League of Legends World Championships.

One of the criticisms regarding LEC's format was that the MAD Lions qualified for Worlds 2022 without winning a single best-of-five game during the 2022 Summer Split. As expected, the team performed disastrously, leaving a bad impression on Europe, historically known as one of the world's best regions.

So, a brand new three Split system was developed where every team was tested right from day one, and there was no scope for a comfort zone. If teams want to compete in the biggest League of Legends tournaments, they must be the best.

In any case, the season finals will be held in France, in the city of Montpellier. Previously, France was host to the finals of Worlds 2019, where FPX defeated G2 Esports to win the trophy.

However, the game was held in Paris, proving that France is no stranger to big tournaments. In any case, the season finals are still quite far away, and a lot of games need to be played in the next six months before teams reach that stage.

Poll : 0 votes