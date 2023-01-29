Fnatic vs Team Heretics League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on week 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between Fnatic and Team Heretics. This game will be quite interesting, simply owing to the current form of these teams.

Team Heretics is a dark horse that can turn up on any day and destroy its opponents. The sheer experience and quality of this team can match the best rosters in Europe, which is a scary prospect.

On the other hand, Fnatic is looking far from good. Rekkles' return is not turning out the way everyone expected. In its current state, the team might get knocked out of contention for the top 8 unless it makes some serious changes.

Preview of Fnatic vs Team Heretics at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

Team Heretics had a decent start at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. Although the first week was rough, the second was turned around with ease.

The team does have some issues with language barriers and the lack of experience in the botlane, but the leadership of Jankos and Evi is turning out to be the difference maker. All of its games have shown immense talent in the roster.

Recent performances have shown that the team is not to be taken lightly, and if opponents do not put in their full effort, no quarter will be given. And this is exactly what happened when Heretics faced KOI; the latter got crushed in the end through some brilliant plays from Jankos, Ruby, and Evi.

Therefore, it is safe to say that Team Heretics can keep things interesting in the middle of the table even though it may not be a favorite to win the title.

However, Fnatic has had a disastrous start at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The team currently has only one win and three losses, which is a worrying sign.

The biggest issue with the team is that Rekkles has not played up to the hype. He can't win his lane or create any form of an observable effect.

However, Fnatic's miseries are not just Rekkles' fault, as even Wunder is to be blamed. There is no doubt that Wunder is no longer the same player he used to be back in 2019. He is a very average toplaner now, who has barely any impact and shines only when the rest of the team can get a lead.

Overall, Fnatic's situation is looking dire, and things need to turn around as soon as possible.

Hence, in this game between Team Heretics and Fnatic, the former should be able to grab a victory, even though it might be close.

Head-to-head

Both teams have never faced each other in League of Legends LEC.

Previous results

Previously, Team Heretics faced KOI at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

Fnatic faced up against Team BDS and suffered an embarrassing defeat.

FNATIC @FNATIC Shaky start to the weekend. Back at it tomorrow. Shaky start to the weekend. Back at it tomorrow. https://t.co/5FKo5m0eOA

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Rosters

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Rekkles

Rhuckz

Team Heretics

Evi

Jankos

Ruby

Jackspektra

Mersa

Livestream Details

Team Heretics vs Fnatic will be telecast on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on January 30, 2023, at 10 PM CET/1 PM PST/2:30 AM IST (January 31).

Poll : 0 votes