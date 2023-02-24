MAD Lions vs SK Gaming League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first major lower bracket match in the playoff stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to be a clash between MAD Lions and SK Gaming. This is going to be a very interesting game as both these teams have been quite good this year.

MAD Lions made a pretty good comeback in the 2023 season after a very poor 2022 Summer Split. SK Gaming, on the other hand, has been the star of the show with top-tier performances, taking down some of the so-called best teams in the league.

Based on their past performances and current form, SK Gaming appears to have the edge over MAD Lions. However, the outcome of the match is uncertain and will ultimately depend on the teams' strategies and execution on the day of the game.

Preview of MAD Lions vs SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

SK Gaming has had a surprising start to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, exceeding everyone's expectations. They have demonstrated great resilience in the face of challenges and have shown that they can compete with some of the best teams in the league. The Exakick and Doss botlane duo has been a consistent and reliable force in the league, contributing to SK Gaming's success. Apart from that, Markoon has also performed remarkably so far and is definitely one of the best junglers in the LEC. Although Irrelevant has shown some weaknesses, he has proven to be effective during team fights.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, has been really inconsistent so far within the LEC. While they have shown flashes of dominance, they have also had moments where they seemed out of their depth in the league.

This is something that makes MAD Lions hard to judge at times. However, Nisqy tends to struggle unless he plays certain champions, so many feel that the team may be relying too heavily on a single strategy.

Thus, when it comes to predictions, SK Gaming has the upper hand and should be able to grab a 3-1 victory in this best-of-five lower bracket encounter.

Head-to-Head

MAD Lions and SK Gaming have faced each other a total of 13 times in the past, with the former grabbing seven victories and the latter grabbing six.

Previous Results

MAD Lions previously faced Astralis in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a comfortable victory.

SK Gaming, on the other hand, played against Team Vitality and also managed to grab an easy victory.

LEC 2023 Winter Split results

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

SK Gaming

Irrelevant

Markoon

Sertuss

Exakick

Doss

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs SK Gaming will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 24 at 9 am PDT/6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST.

