Fnatic vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The penultimate game on Day 1 of Week 3 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is going to be a clash between Fnatic and MAD Lions. This match would ideally be an encounter for one of the top spots in the league.

It will be a crucial one for Fnatic as they try to bounce back and recover their form. On the other hand, for MAD Lions, this match presents an opportunity to solidify their position as a top team in the league.

Fnatic's performance in the tournament so far has been lackluster, and a loss in this match could jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the next stage. With so much at stake, this encounter promises to be a high-pressure, must-watch game for fans of the League of Legends LEC.

Preview of Fnatic vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

Fnatic had a disappointing start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. The signing of Rekkles after the removal of Upset generated initial excitement, but it seems to have had a negative impact so far. The hype around Rekkles' return may have jinxed both the player and the team, as they seem to be in one of the worst forms in their history.

In fact, the games that Fnatic won were also extremely shaky. The team consistently fell behind in the early game and only managed to stage a comeback due to their opponents failing to capitalize on their lead.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, is looking very volatile right now. The team is definitely much more stable when compared to Fnatic, but if they fail to get early leads and snowball then they end up losing.

MAD Lions has also been having inconsistent performances in the LEC 2023 Winter Split. While the team is more stable compared to Fnatic, their lack of early leads and inability to snowball result in losses. Nisqy, the mid laner, prioritizes playing for the team but struggles to have an impact in his own lane and often allows the enemy mid laner to gain an advantage.

If Nisqy's roams are not successful, the enemy midlaner's advantage in farm can harm MAD Lions in the later stages of the game. Additionally, the bot lane duo of Carzzy and Hylissang is considered to be one of the most unpredictable pairs in the LEC 2023 Winter Split.

So when it comes to the result of Fnatic vs MAD Lions, it will come down to the battle of the midlane. In this case, Humanoid is a way stronger player than Nisqy, and Fnatic should be able to grab a close victory in the late game.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and MAD Lions have clashed against each other a total of 15 times in the past, with the former grabbing five victories and the latter grabbing 10.

Previous results

Previously, Fnatic played against Team Heretics at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and suffered an embarrassing defeat.

MAD Lions played against Team BDS and also ended up losing quite badly.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split rosters

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Rekkles

Rhuckz

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

Fnatic vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 4, 2023, at 9 pm CET/12 pm PST/1:30 am IST (February 5).

