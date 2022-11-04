Veteran League of Legends player and Rogue top laner Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu has verbally agreed to join Excel Esports. The news comes from Blix.gg's journalist Alejandro Gomis.

Odoamne has represented Rogue for the past two seasons, leading the team to its first LEC championship this summer. Rogue was the only Western contender to make it past the group stage of the League of Legends World Championship this year.

After the Worlds group stage, Odoamne claimed that his team "had not tried once to re-sign [him]" at any point in the 2022 campaign. Furthermore, Gomis confirmed that Odoamne won't be back in the starting lineup for Rogue in 2023. As of right now, it appears that the seasoned top laner will be departing the organization.

Odoamne helped Rogue become the only Western contender to make it past the group stage of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

Odoamne and Excel currently have a verbal agreement. Therefore, until his contract with Rogue expires on November 21, the British team won't be able to sign him officially.

Odoamne decided not to renew his contract with Rogue for the upcoming season of 2023. Furthermore, it has been speculated that Vitality.Bee's Danish prodigy Mathias "Szygenda" Jensen will take over as the organization's new top laner.

Odoamne is a highly prized League of Legends player in Europe and several clubs have expressed interest in the toplaner. However, in the past 24 hours, proceedings have completely changed, and he has verbally agreed to join Excel Esports.

Excel qualified for the postseason in Europe Spring and Summer Splits this season, making it to the LEC playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Although the team was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, ending one of the longest postseason droughts in European League history was a huge relief for the organization.

Depending on the remainder of their offseason transfers, Excel might immediately become a contender in the European league if they add Odoamne, the current LEC champion, to their ranks.

Finn "Finn" Wiestål, the team's current top laner, has a contract with Excel Esports that lasts until 2023. His employment status with the company is still uncertain.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo To add context on XL Odoamne: Finn himself was initially told he'd stay on Excel but with how unexpected this offseason is shaping up to be, XL ended up in a position that could secure them Odoamne, so they did it. Nobody saw this coming 2 days ago. To add context on XL Odoamne: Finn himself was initially told he'd stay on Excel but with how unexpected this offseason is shaping up to be, XL ended up in a position that could secure them Odoamne, so they did it. Nobody saw this coming 2 days ago. https://t.co/AyQL3TKrs9

League of Legends clubs cannot start signing new players until the start of the market. On November 21, when contracts all over the world come to an end, the 2022 League offseason will begin.

