League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split Power Rankings

The Winter Split at League of Legends LCS 2023 season has ended, and it is now time to focus on the Spring Split. As it happens, a lot has changed during the Winter Split regarding the teams' overall level.

Hence, providing a brand new power ranking catered towards the Spring Split of the LEC is essential. Undoubtedly, the Winter Split pretty much turned everything upside down.

While some teams crashed spectacularly, the so-called bottom-tier teams showcased immense resilience and emerged victorious. Hence, witnessing how things progress once the Spring Split begins will be interesting.

Full details regarding the power rankings of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

Before proceeding any further, it is first necessary to briefly examine the scale with which the rankings have been done. There are 5 tiers, with S being the highest and D being the lowest.

It is important to remember that the power rankings of the Spring Split are being done based on how the teams performed in the Winter Split. Hence, the final state of the teams at the end of the Spring Split can vary quite massively.

It is time to proceed with the power rankings for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

S: G2 Esports

A: KOI, SK Gaming, MAD Lions, Team Vitality

B: Team BDS, Team Heretics,

C: Fnatic, Astralis

D: EXCEL

Thus, if fans notice, much has changed since the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. G2 Esports deserves S-rank, as this team has quickly demolished its competition during the Winter Split.

There were doubts regarding Hans Sama and Mikyx, but both proved that their poor performances in the past year were due to circumstances and that they still possess the skill to reach the very top. Caps and Yike have also been on another level, with the latter being regarded as one of the best rookies of all time in the LEC.

Brokenblade is the trusty topfather who keeps delivering daily. Brokenblade is probably the best toplaner in the league, and nobody comes close to him.

The A-tier represents good teams but lacks the extra push required to achieve the S-tier in League of Legends LEC. The best A-tier team has to be SK Gaming, who might as well challenge for the title during the Spring Split.

In B-tier, Team BDS and Team Heretics fight to find consistency. While the former has a very strong botlane that helps it carry games in tough situations, the latter is in a rough spot.

The problem with Team Heretics during the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split was that the players always tried to execute a plan, and it failed massively.

The C-tier is quite interesting as it might surprise fans that Astralis is probably the better team than Fnatic in the current state. It is dangerously close to being a D-tier team as well, and unless it improves in the Spring Split, that might very much become a reality.

