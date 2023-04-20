League of Legends MSI 2023 Draw Show: Start time, how to watch, and more

League of Legends MSI (Mid Season Invitational) 2023, the first international tournament of the year, is set to start in about two weeks' time. Teams worldwide are busy preparing for the event as they look to walk home with the prestigious trophy. But first, teams will want to know more about their opponents, and this Sunday, April 23, 2023, the Draw Show for the MSI 2023 will be announced.

Riot Games has announced that the MSI 2023 Draw Show will take place right after the LEC 2023 Spring Split finals. Read on for more details.

Details regarding League of Legends MSI 2023 Draw Show

The MSI 2023 Draw Show on April 23, 2023, will determine the brackets for all the teams that will participate in the tournament's play-in stage, which will be the preliminary stage from which three teams will qualify for the main event.

The draw for the main event will take place much later, once the play-ins are over. In any case, the LEC 2023 Spring Split Grand Finals, scheduled to take place right before the event, will determine the last team that will participate in League of Legends MSI 2023.

The finals will start at approximately 9:30 PM IST/9:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM CEST. So, if the finals finish early with a 3-0 scoreline, then fans can expect the draw show to start somewhere around 2:00 PM PDT/2:30 AM IST. However, if the finals go all the way to five games, then the draw show will take place somewhere around 4:00 PM PDT/4:30 AM IST.

angie 💫 #NAmen @numiii @lolesports for those in NA, this is Sunday around 2pm PT / 5PM ET I believe @lolesports for those in NA, this is Sunday around 2pm PT / 5PM ET I believe

League of Legends fans will be able to watch the draw show live on Riot Games' official Twitch channel on April 23, 2023, at one of the aforementioned times. Riot did not specify the time because it will depend on how long the LEC 2023 Spring Split finals take to finish.

In any case, once the draw show is over, the play-in teams will be organized in specific brackets and they will come to know about the match-ups. This will help them start preparing as it will be a new patch and a completely new meta altogether.

League of Legends MSI 2023 will take place in London, United Kingdom from May 2, 2023.

