League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split: Playoffs bracket for Finals, past week results, and more

The Group Stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split has officially come to an end. As such, the playoff stage has already begun and the tournament has entered its final week. Hence, the bracket for the week along with the results for the previous one have been discussed briefly in this article. The LEC 2023 Spring Split has turned out to be one of a kind, with Team BDS already securing a Grand Final spot for the first time in the history of the organization.

LEC @LEC The 2023 #LEC Spring Playoffs Bracket ahead of the Finals Weekend! The 2023 #LEC Spring Playoffs Bracket ahead of the Finals Weekend! https://t.co/hZ878xfc99

On the other hand, some of the big names are still struggling and have to fight against each other to face Team BDS. Hence, there are a lot of surprises awaiting fans as the final game of the LEC Spring Split draws closer with every passing day.

Results of past week and schedule for the Finals at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The results of the past week at LEC 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Match Stage Winner Score MAD Lions vs Fnatic Group Stage (BO3) MAD Lions 2-1 G2 Esports vs SK Gaming Group Stage (BO3) G2 Esports 2-0 MAD Lions vs Astralis Group Stage (BO3) MAD Lions 2-0 G2 Esports vs KOI Group Stage (BO3) G2 Esports 2-1 Team Vitality vs BDS Playoffs (BO5) BDS 3-0

Thus, with the results out of the way, it is now time to focus on the schedule for the final week of League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Friday- April 21 - Game 2

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions

Saturday-April 22 - Game 3

Team Vitality vs Winner of Game 2

Sunday- April 23 - Game 4

Team BDS vs Winner of Game 3

Thus, in terms of quality, fans can expect a lot in the final weekend. The first game of the playoff stage has already taken place, with Team BDS being the victor over Team Vitality.

Hence, Team BDS is now sitting comfortably in the Grand Finals, while the rest of the teams will have to fight to secure a spot for the same. As of now, Team BDS is the best team in the league by a mile. This team is clean, composed, and extremely focused. In fact, there is little doubt among fans regarding Team BDS' capabilities. The way they took down Team Vitality was quite impressive, although it should not come as a surprise after the performance they put up during the regular season.

Team Vitality, despite getting defeated by Team BDS, is still a very strong team. Bo and Photon are arguably two of the best players in their roles in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split and will definitely look for a rematch against Team BDS in the finals.

The MAD Lions have also improved their game by a lot in the past week. The team was doubted by many, but it seems like their players have returned to form once again.

Lastly, G2 Esports is definitely looking like the weakest team compared to the other rosters. This is because G2 Esports refuses to play meta champions and was also very scrappy in their performance against KOI. This is definitely a worrying sign as G2 Esports does not seem to be at the level necessary to grab the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split title.

In any case, it is also important to mention the stakes of the finals week. As it stands, G2 Esports has already qualified for League of Legends MSI 2023 on account of winning the Winter Split. However, if they win the Spring Split as well, then G2 Esports will go to MSI as the first seed from Europe.

If that happens, then MAD Lions will automatically qualify for MSI 2023 as the second seed from Europe through championship points. If G2 Esports loses, then whoever wins Spring will go to MSI as the first seed from Europe.

Poll : 0 votes