Riot Games is set to improve AI and bots for League of Legends ahead of mid-season 2023

On April 29, 2023, Riot Games announced that they plan on making significant changes to the bots and AI in League of Legends during mid-season 2023. These changes are aimed at improving the bot mode of the game, providing players with much-needed practice before entering ranked games. Although the changes will be experimental, the developers will continue to build on the system in the future.

The updated bot mode and improved AI behavior will likely help players develop skills that carry over to matches against real players.

League of Legends developers will look to upgrade the 'Bot Decision Making Logic' system in the coming days

Riot Games' developer blog post regarding its AI and bot system hinted at a few goals they're looking to achieve. The upgrades will focus on the following:

Bots will now have proper jungle pathing and look to contest objectives

Bots will work with the team in a cohesive manner

Bots will respond to changes in the meta

Bots will have a wide champion pool

Player level and bot levels will be scaled together to help the former prepare

Bot behavior will be editable

It is clear that the developers plan on making significant improvements to the bots and the AI system in League of Legends. However, this will not be an easy task, as making the bots work alongside players will require a very complicated AI.

To facilitate this, the developers are looking to implement something called the Bot Decision Making Logic system, which will ensure that the AI can react to the players in a way that is similar to real PvP games. This way, playing bot matches will help new players learn the game, and these skills will carry over to PvP games as well.

However, implementing these changes will take some time. Nevertheless, League of Legends developers have already created beta bots that are ready to be tested. These new bots will be available on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) in two weeks' time, allowing players to try them out and provide feedback on their performance. This feedback will be used to further improve the bots and provide a better overall experience for players.

