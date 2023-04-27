League of Legends patch 13.9 pre-notes: Massive Kayle adjustments, Volibear buffs, Sion nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.9 pre-notes are now live, and players can look forward to a fair bit of balance changes and adjustments in the upcoming update. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the re-work that Neeko will be getting along with the buffs to Volibear and the significant amount of adjustments to Kayle’s kit.

League of Legends Dev Team @LoLDev Full tentative Patch Preview for 13.9! Neeko and Kayle are the big highlights for the patch, with a few touchups to feels for a few champs. Full tentative Patch Preview for 13.9! Neeko and Kayle are the big highlights for the patch, with a few touchups to feels for a few champs. https://t.co/vxNEooJh9l

This minor patch will lead to a major 13.10 update, which is expected to be one of the biggest patches leading into this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.

Here is a list of all the changes players can look forward to from League of Legends patch 13.9.

League of Legends patch 13.9 pre-notes

August @RiotAugust Kayle changes on PBE



E

On-hit AP ratio: 25% >>> 20%

P wave dmg: 15-35(e rank) >>> 20-41(lvl 11-18)



R

Cast time: 1.5 >>> .5

AoE Delay: 1.5 >>> 2.5

Invuln duration: 2-3 >>> 2.5

AoE radius: 525 >>> 675/675/775

Dmg: 200-500(+80% AP)(+100% BAD) >>> 200-400(+70% AP)(+100% BAD)



1/2 Kayle changes on PBEEOn-hit AP ratio: 25% >>> 20%P wave dmg: 15-35(e rank) >>> 20-41(lvl 11-18)RCast time: 1.5 >>> .5AoE Delay: 1.5 >>> 2.5Invuln duration: 2-3 >>> 2.5AoE radius: 525 >>> 675/675/775Dmg: 200-500(+80% AP)(+100% BAD) >>> 200-400(+70% AP)(+100% BAD)1/2 https://t.co/WxrZXxQiK8

Before moving on to the list of proposed changes for the upcoming patch in League of Legends, it’s important to note that the updates are tentative and may not make it to the official patch next week. Riot Games will check them out on the League of Legends PBE test servers before shipping them with the official notes:

1) Champion Buffs

Aatrox

Passive Damage Health Ratio: 4%-10% (based on level) >>> 4%-12% (based on level)

Ult Bonus Movement Speed: 50/65/80 >>> 60/80/100

Volibear

W Damage Health Ratio: 5% >>> 6%

W Heal Health Ratio: 7/8.5/10/11.5/13% >>> 8/10/12/14/16%

Amumu

W Base Damage: 12 - 28 >>> 20

W %HP Damage: 1- 1.6% >>>1-2%

Swain

Q Base Damage : 60 - 140 (+ 38% AP) >>> 65 - 145 (+ 40%AP)

Bonus Damage per bolt : 12 - 52 (+ 8% AP) >>> 15 - 55 (+10 % AP)

Trundle

Base AS: 0.6 >>> 0.67

Base Mana: 281>>> 340

2) Champion Nerfs

Sion

Passive HP Loss: 2-19 (1+ 1 per level) >>> 2.3-24.4 (1 + 1.3 per level)

Jinx

AD Growth: 3.4 >>> 315

3) Champion Adjustments

Bel'Veth

Q Modified Monster Damage : 120 % >>> 140 %

Attack Damage Growth : 1.7 >>> 15

Taliyah

R CD Lockout: On taking/dealing damage >>> On taking damage

Kayle

E On-hit AP ratio: 25% >>> 20%

P wave dmg: 15-35(e rank) >>> 20-41(lvl 11-18)

R Cast time: 1.5 >>> .5

R AoE Delay: 1.5 >>> 2.5

R Invuln duration: 2-3 >>> 2.5

R AoE radius: 525 >>> 675/675/775

R Dmg: 200-500(+80% AP)(+100% BAD) >>> 200-400(+70% AP)(+100% BAD)

Kayle no longer lowers her range when casting ult on herself

4) Neeko Rework

Inherent Glamor (P)

[NEW] Neeko stores Sho'ma whenever she is close to a non-epic monster, minion, ward or trap. Neeko can turn into that unit by simply clicking on her bar. Clicking on Neeko's face will return her back to the original state in League of Legends.

[NEW] Neeko's disguise will no longer break even if she takes damage. However, it will break if the disguised Neeko dies suffering from crowd control.

Cooldown: max (((floor((N-1)/3))* -3) +25,6) >>> 6 seconds

Blooming Burst (Q)

Secondary/Tertiary Pop Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 +20% AP >>> 35/60/85/110/135 + 25% AP

[NEW] Explosions will now deal 30/40/50/60/70 bonus damage to monsters

Shapesplitter (W)

Neeko will be able to recast this ability to change the direction of her clone.

Neeko's clone now has animations and sounds including Q/E/Dance/Joke/Taunt/Recall/Laugh.

[NEW] Neeko's empowered attacks will now deal bonus 50 damage to monsters

Tangle-Barbs (E)

Damage 80/115/150/185/220 + 60% AP >>> 70/105/140/175/210 + 65% AP

Pop Blossom (R)

Neeko will jump into the air while channeling and suspending all nearby enemies.

Neeko will crash onto the ground after 0.6 seconds and deal massive damage to every enemy. The stun duration will last for a total of 1.25 seconds.

Neeko will no longer receive a shield.

Damage 200/425/650 (+130% AP) >>> 150/350/550 (+ 100% AP)

Cooldown: 90s >>> 120/105/90s

5) System Buffs

Lich Bane

AP: 75>>>85

The upcoming League of Legends patch 13.9 is expected to go live next week on May 3, 2023, and will be one of the patches preparing the MOBA title for MSI 2023.

Poll : 0 votes