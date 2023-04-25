League of Legends patch 13.09 preview: Neeko rework, Swain buffs, Jinx nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.09 preview is now live, and Riot Games have given players a glimpse of what to expect from the MOBA in the upcoming update. The patch will not be a big one but will address some balance issues currently in the game and introduce Neeko’s mini-rework. One of the biggest highlights of patch 13.09 will be the buffs for picks like Swain, Aatrox, Volibear, and Trundle.
Additionally, nerfs will be hitting Sion and Jinx, introducing adjustments to Be’Veth and Taliyah.
Speaking about the upcoming patch, League of Legends developers Riot Games mentioned the following:
“Small patch this time as we prepare for 13.10, which will be our biggest patch since season start. 13.9 focuses on lifting some champions that haven't felt great, including bigger changes for Neeko and Kayle.”
League of Legends patch 13.09 preview
Before moving on to the list of names that have been shortlisted for the upcoming update, it’s important to note that those mentioned below are tentative. Riot Games will be testing each of the Champion changes in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them.
1) Champion Buffs
- Aatrox
- Volibear
- Amumu
- Swain
- Trundle
Swain and Aatrox have not had a great time in recent weeks, and Riot deciding to buff them in the upcoming update could help them make their way back into the competitive meta.
2) Champion nerfs
- Sion
- Jinx
Jinx has been difficult to deal with in the current ADC meta. With her having such a high pick and ban rate in pro play, it is no surprise that Riot will be looking to tone her down in patch 13.09.
3) Champion Adjustments
- Neeko (Rework)
- Bel’Veth
- Taliyah
Neeko's rework is one of the bigger highlights of the upcoming update, and it will be interesting to see how she plays out.
4) System buffs
- Lich Bane
League of Legends patch 13.09 is set to go live next week on May 3, 2023. It will be one of the patches leading into this year's MSI, setting up a massive update that will be deployed with 13.10.