When is League of Legends Arcane season 2 expected to release? Riot Games hints at a 2024 release window

Ever since the incredible success of Arcane's first season, there has been a fair bit of speculation regarding the second season of the League of Legends-inspired series. Fans are wondering when the new episodes will arrive on streaming platforms.

In a recent video appearance on April 7, 2023, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent stated that the next season for the show will not drop this year. However, his words did hint at a 2024 release window.

Those who had expected Arcane season 2 to drop in 2023 will unfortunately have to wait another year. Laurent added in the video that the reason for the long gap is the developers not anticipating the massive success of the show. He suggested that if the team had known how well the first season would perform, they would have taken measures to get season 2 out at an earlier release date.

That is also why the next season was not officially announced before the end of season one in November 2021.

League of Legends Arcane season 2 might drop in 2023

When talking about Arcane season 2 in the short clip, Laurent stated:

“So I just watched the third episode of season two before my flight. We're making progress on it. It is not ready yet and there are two reasons… you want the quality, yeah we just don't want to rush, and so that takes time so that's a good. Reason.”

He continued:

“The bad reason is honestly like we didn't know if season one was going to be a success so we didn't start, so, if I'd known we could have started, season two way earlier but we didn't know so we kind of waited a bit and now we're paying the price, it's unfortunately not gonna be this year.”

While the new season may not be on the cards for 2023, the CEO’s final comments do seem to hint at a 2024 release window. Many in the community also believe that the new season should air in 2024 since three or more episodes are already done.

Much like season 1, season 2 of Arcane will also revolve around the region of Piltover and Zaun and take Jinx, Caitlyn, and Vi’s narrative further. However, there may be additional expositions on other regions, so it will be quite interesting to see how the plot unfolds.

