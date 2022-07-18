League of Legends Arcane Season 2: Expected release time, plot, and more

League of Legends’ animated web series Arcane has seen an incredible amount of success with Season 1, which was released last year in November. The Emmy-nominated show was critically acclaimed and received a lot of attention outside the LoL community.

Fans are now curious about when Season 2 of the series will kick off and the plot that the narrative will revolve around. Arcane’s Season 2 has been in development for quite some time, and audiences are excited for the new season after watching the latest Season 2 teaser.

Although there has been no official announcement yet or even a trailer for Season 2 from Riot Games, fans can expect the new season to drop in 2023.

League of Legends Arcane was supposed to premiere in 2020, but due to the pandemic, guideline restrictions pushed the release to 2021, thereby affecting the release date of Season 2 as well.

Additionally, Riot Games have also promised fans that the second season’s workflow will be much more consistent. Hence, it’s highly unlikely that Arcane 2’s premiere date will go beyond 2023.

What is expected to happen in League of Legends’ Arcane Season 2?

Arcane @arcaneshow Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production.



As there is still some way to go before Arcane’s Season 2 goes live, the League of Legends community is ripe with speculations about what to expect from the upcoming episodes of their favorite show.

It’s likely that Piltover and Zaun will remain central to the plot, as fans are able to hear the voices of Caitlyn, Jinx, and Vi in the background during the announcement teaser.

This indicates that Season 2’s story will continue with them and explore the aftermath of Jinx’s actions, which marked the ending scene of Season 1. The first season ended on quite a dramatic cliffhanger, and many are hopeful that the new season will bring a sort of a resolution to whatever Jinx will be letting loose with that one “Super Mega Death Rocket.”

Moreover, while Piltover and Zaun might be taking the central stage once again, many in the community are speculating that other regions like Noxus and Zaun might just have their presence felt in the new season.

While Noxus was hinted at quite a bit throughout Season 1, it did not have that much of an impact on the story. Hopefully, the show will look to explore regions beyond just Piltover and Zaun in Season 2.

There is a lot that the developers will be able to do in terms of plot with Mel’s mother, Ambessa Medarda, especially by allowing Noxus to have a bigger influence on the proceedings through her.

There is yet to be any official announcement regarding Arcane Season 2 or even a trailer. However, there is a short 30-second trailer that has already created a lot of hype around the season's upcoming release.

