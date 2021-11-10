Arcane: Every League of Legends playable character on the show

Arcane is a new animated series from Netflix which explores the world of League of Legends, and also shows the story of two in-game champions.

League has been one of the most popular team strategy games for several years now. The release of Arcane shows how the title has transcended the video game landscape and become a pop culture household name. The show has many League Champions appearing in some form, all of which will be listed and discussed here today.

Arcane: Exploring all League of Legends playable characters on the show

Powder

Vi and Jinx as seen in Arcane. During their youth in Arcane, they go by Violet and Powder. (Image via Netflix)

Powder/Jinx has been characterized as a loose cannon who truly enjoys leaving destruction in her wake. She has also been shown to despise boredom, likely stemming from her upbringing during a class war as seen in Arcane. While this article won’t cover any direct spoilers for the series, we’ll presumably see how Powder turns into the bundle of chaos we know from League.

Violet

Vi/Violet is shown to be hot headed and in a way somewhat as destructive as Jinx due to her impulsiveness. Being a former criminal, Vi has also been shown to despise authority figures, which is consistent with her from-the-streets characterization thus far.

She also said to have great survival instincts via childhood, something she’ll presumably share and learn with Jinx as they grow up during Arcane.

Caitlyn

Splash art for Champion Caitlyn as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

Caitlyn is a sharpshooter regarded as the best in all Piltover. Gifted with superior intellect and a cool, calm demeanor, she is often paired with Vi to counteract the latter’s impulsive nature.

Not only is Caitlyn smart, but she’s also cunning enough to lay traps around the city for the criminals. Hopefully, Arcane can show viewers how she and Vi first met.

Jayce

Splash art for Champion Jayce as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

Jayce is one of Piltover’s most brilliant inventors, pledging himself to the city’s defense and the progression of humanity at large. Not only boasting great intelligence, Jayce also demonstrates his strength and battle prowess with his trademark hammer.

Although naturally skilled in many areas, he isn’t a fan of the attention Piltover showers him with. Regardless, he fights to protect his city and hometown.

Viktor

Splash art for Champion Viktor as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

Finally we have Viktor, another inventor like Jayce who devotes his life to humanity’s advancement. Viktor’s hope is to lift the people of Zaun (the undercity to Piltover) up to higher understanding via full embracement of technology and all its advancements.

Transforming his own body into one of steel and science, Viktor demonstrates his true belief, resolve, and devotion to his cause.

Ryze

Splash art for Champion Ryze as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

The quickest appearance of a supporting cast Champion is Ryze, who technically doesn’t appear during Arcane’s events. Shown during a key flashback for Jayce, we see Ryze rescue him and his mother from freezing to death in the snowy region of Frejlord. This likely serves as Jayce’s inspiration to become a Champion.

Ekko

Splash art for Champion Ekko as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

Ekko is a future League champion who finds himself meeting eventual friend Violet and future crush, Powder/Jinx. Childhood Ekko is introduced in Arcane about halfway through the first episode.

Champion Ekko, as League players see him, is a Zaun prodigy with control over the flow of time and reality. Although incredibly free, Ekko shows deep loyalty to his friends, and will bend reality however he needs to create perfect moments with them.

Heimerdinger

Splash art for Champion Heimerdinger as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

Heimerdinger is introduced in Arcane as a professor at the Piltover academy, as well as a member of the council. Also shown as an inventor, Heimerdinger’s Arcane appearance thus far is in line with his Champion characterisation.

Fueled by a burning desire to answer the unexplainable, Heimerdinger invents and fights for the sake of knowledge and learning. It would be great to see him go from professor to full blow Champion throughout the events of Arcane.

Singed

Splash art for Champion Singed as seen in the League of Legends videogame. (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, the sadistic Singed makes his debut in the closing scenes of Arcane’s first episode. Working for the Arcane-original villain Silco, we see Singed experimenting with a serum on a rat.

The rat then transforms and turns into a killing machine, something we see Singed do to several humans as Arcane goes on. It would be great to see him lose his humanity throughout Arcane, eventually turning into a ruthless alchemist leaving terror in his wake.

Final thoughts

Although a fairly small number of Champions have been shown thus far, Arcane viewers should remember that the series has many more episodes to air.

The show is going with a somewhat weekly schedule, releasing three episodes every three weeks on Netflix.

Regardless of release timing, Arcane has dazzled viewers so far, giving longtime League players and first-time viewers a lot to look forward to.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul