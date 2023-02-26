Vinland Saga manga is going on hiatus as the creator wants to take some time off

Vinland Saga manga fans who are immensely excited for the upcoming chapter have unfortunate news that the series is going on a hiatus for an indefinite period as its creator Makoto Yukimura has announced to take a break. Although the news is pretty saddening for Vinland Saga's fanbase, devoted fans are more concerned about the mangaka’s health.

As anime and manga enthusiasts know how much work the creators, illustrators, animators, and the entire team behind the series put in, it is understandable to fans that Yukimura-san and others will need some rest. After the creator made the news official on his Twitter handle, fans flooded the platform asking him to prioritize his health.

Vinland Saga: Makoto Yukimura laments on being unable to draw

Here’s what Makoto Yukimura had to say about the Vinland Saga manga going on hiatus:

"Today is the release date for Monthly Afternoon, but I'm sorry, Vinland Saga is taking a break... I'm sorry for worrying you when I take so many days off, but I'm perfectly healthy. I just can't draw well. I can't draw well... I'm sure I'll get back on my feet."

As Yukimura-san is very close to his fans, it is evident to him that after the announcement, fans would be concerned about his health, which is why he had to assure fans that he is doing fine. Instead of leaving the entire fanbase perplexed, he has revealed that the issue is him not being able to draw, which is a prevalent thing between mangakas.

As a humble and focused individual, Yukimura-san doesn't like to displease his fans and tries to enthrall them with his immersive world of Vinland Saga. Devoted fans of the series attempted to encourage the creator by asserting that they could patiently wait for the next chapter until he gets back on track.

Here’s how Sentai Filmworks, the official English publisher of the manga, describes the story:

"Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad."

It continues:

"With nothing left to him to save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slews his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war."

As Yukimura-san has not announced anything about the next chapter, in the meantime, fans can enjoy the anime adaptation sequel by MAPPA on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

