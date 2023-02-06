MAPPA Studios confirms announcement on major projects at MAPPA STAGE 2023

The highly-anticipated MAPPA STAGE 2023 event, held by juggernaut animation group MAPPA Studios, was recently confirmed by Twitter user and reputable anime leaker, @SugoiLITE. On Sunday, February 5, @SugoiLITE (Sugoi) tweeted the news, which was then reposted by a more well-known user and reputable anime and manga leaker, @shueishaleaks.

While there is currently no confirmed date for MAPPA Studios’ MAPPA STAGE 2023 event, fans are expecting it to take place sometime before the Spring 2023 anime season begins. Fans expect at least one series to be announced for the aforementioned anime season, with one candidate in particular being highly anticipated.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest MAPPA STAGE 2023 news, as well as speculates on what MAPPA Studios may be discussing at the event.

MAPPA Studios’ MAPPA STAGE 2023 event likely to feature Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man season 2 trailers and more

Sugoi LITE @SugoiLITE New informations of Studio MAPPA's Anime Projects coming to this year's MAPPA STAGE 2023 event. New informations of Studio MAPPA's Anime Projects coming to this year's MAPPA STAGE 2023 event. https://t.co/vR1Y66XdOr

Per Twitter user Sugoi, the MAPPA STAGE 2023 event will feature new information on MAPPA Studios’ upcoming and previous anime projects. Many fans are anticipating Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen to be the main focus of the stage, with these being MAPPA’s flagship anime projects. Fans are also expecting Attack on Titan and One Punch Man news as well.

Regarding Chainsaw Man, the most likely announcement for the series is one that focuses on the second cour of the first season, which will begin with the highly-anticipated Bomb Girl arc. Fans are hoping, but not necessarily expecting, that the announcement will also reveal a Spring 2023 premiere for the second cour rather than later in the year.

One key piece of supporting evidence for this belief stems from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the other aforementioned flagship series of MAPPA, which is set for a July 2023 premiere. With the series premiering in Summer 2023 and running in two continuous cours, MAPPA has established its presence in the latter half of the year.

Fans are also expecting Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to receive a full-length trailer at the event, with only ambiguous teasers and previews being released as of this article’s writing. At the very least, fans should expect a trailer for the first arc of the season, the Gojo’s past arc, if not for the season overall.

Finally, fans can expect some type of news on the third and final part of the Attack on Titan final season. Currently slated for an early March premiere, the event will likely give fans a full-length trailer for the third and final part if it comes before the series’ premiere. Should the event come after, fans can expect some sort of key visual teasing the ultimate conclusion of the series.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes