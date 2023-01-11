MAPPA's animation of Vinland Saga season 2 displeases Attack on Titan fans

Unsurprisingly, Attack on Titan fans are yet again coming out of the woodwork to complain about MAPPA Studios following the release of their latest project, Vinland Saga season 2. Despite the stellar animation seen in the latest season’s first episode, fans are still tearing down MAPPA Studios, claiming they’re set to ruin yet another beloved series.

Unfortunately, for these Attack on Titan fans, most manga-readers are incredibly satisfied with the adaptation of Vinland Saga season 2 thus far. Similarly, anime-only fans who watched the first season have yet to express noticing a difference in quality or style from the first season to this current one.

However, this hasn’t stopped some from spreading their hatred for MAPPA Studios and claiming that they’ll ruin yet another WIT Studios series. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest criticisms from Attack on Titan fans following the premiere of Vinland Saga season 2.

Attack on Titan fans claim MAPPA Studios set to ruin Vinland Saga season 2 despite retaining most of season 1’s staff

Fan reaction

Mays; @mayswassof

#VINLAND_SAGA Mappa studio ruins every anime they work on! Stop it vinland saga was perfect🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Mappa studio ruins every anime they work on! Stop it vinland saga was perfect🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️#VINLAND_SAGA

The main criticisms from Attack on Titan fans being lobbed at MAPPA Studios following Vinland Saga season 2’s premiere consist mainly of general criticisms of art style. Many criticisms seem to stem from the general idea that MAPPA’s overall art style as a studio is lacking, and doesn’t have the same impact as WIT Studios did.

However, these fans seem somewhat unfamiliar with how the animation industry works. While studios may have some animators or other production staff on permanent retainer, a vast majority of animation work is done via freelance from studio to studio. While a series director has final say in the overall look, the appearances of most individual scenes typically come down to who is animating them.

Sauce @DejiSauce @AnimeCapturer Lol what are you saying, your mappa bias is crazy. This is the same Wit studios team that’s making Vinland Saga S2 @AnimeCapturer Lol what are you saying, your mappa bias is crazy. This is the same Wit studios team that’s making Vinland Saga S2 😭 https://t.co/ntBcWz2JXT

Similarly, one of the biggest flaws in this and other arguments many Attack on Titan fans are making is that MAPPA Studios actually hired season 1 staff for the production of Vinland Saga season 2. While the overall style may be a little different due to a switch in studios, the overall look of the series should largely remain the same.

Rronin @formerquincy Seeing mappa's logo in vinland saga got me like : Seeing mappa's logo in vinland saga got me like : https://t.co/ieJQy4XNto

ozanimevilla @ozanimevilla Vineland Saga Season 2 will be/Already been Animated by Mappa, My only worries is that they shouldn’t use CGI on it, Vineland Saga Already has Good Animation, they should just stick to it! Vineland Saga Season 2 will be/Already been Animated by Mappa, My only worries is that they shouldn’t use CGI on it, Vineland Saga Already has Good Animation, they should just stick to it! https://t.co/YTXKhgBYBY

Kobe @KobeAnime The lack of Vinland Saga WIT vs MAPPA discourse is going to prove that it was never a debate about who is the better studio. Attack on Titan fans just love to hate on their favorite series. We’re our own biggest haters. The lack of Vinland Saga WIT vs MAPPA discourse is going to prove that it was never a debate about who is the better studio. Attack on Titan fans just love to hate on their favorite series. We’re our own biggest haters.

Despite this, these same fans are still criticizing MAPPA Studios for their yet-to-occur ruining of the series’ latest season. Some are even simply saying that seeing the MAPPA logo attached to the project is enough to upset them. Unfortunately, this seems to indicate an inherent bias with the studio overall, rather than actual issues with the work they put out.

Most Attack on Titan fans feel this way due to how drastic the art style shift was from WIT Studios’ production of the series relative to MAPPA’s. Although a major change is made, the series is also dealing with vastly different subject matter under MAPPA’s guard as opposed to WIT’s. Furthermore, Vinland Saga season 2’s art style seems to largely match the first season, based on the premiere episode.

ℂ𝔼𝕆 𝕠𝕗 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕖 @ChiseHatoriGoat

Its the sams staff and vinland doesnt have the mappa compositing. Its s1 staff through and through.

The team probably utlizing the experience theyve gained inbetween the time gap from when s1 aired @ikari_kunn Lol what is u talking.Its the sams staff and vinland doesnt have the mappa compositing. Its s1 staff through and through.The team probably utlizing the experience theyve gained inbetween the time gap from when s1 aired @ikari_kunn Lol what is u talking.Its the sams staff and vinland doesnt have the mappa compositing. Its s1 staff through and through.The team probably utlizing the experience theyve gained inbetween the time gap from when s1 aired

蜥蜴工坊 @twLizartArt Vinland Saga made it. After switch to MAPPA from WIT, they figure out how to remain the same art style. Poor AOT. Vinland Saga made it. After switch to MAPPA from WIT, they figure out how to remain the same art style. Poor AOT.😂😂 https://t.co/KKZ00ux2o7

Zan 🏴‍☠️ CR: BLEACH 🧊 @zannisontwt really worried Mappa won't be able to capture it but I've heard it's mostly WIT staff so I have faith It's time. Vinland Saga season 2. I can't tell how long I've waited for this but I'm so excitedreally worried Mappa won't be able to capture it but I've heard it's mostly WIT staff so I have faith It's time. Vinland Saga season 2. I can't tell how long I've waited for this but I'm so excited 😭 really worried Mappa won't be able to capture it but I've heard it's mostly WIT staff so I have faith https://t.co/v4jiuJhmF9

Overall, the criticisms simply feel like they’re coming from a place of anger and disappointment at MAPPA’s choice to switch art styles. While this is understandable, many fans seem to be using their own personal feelings as an argument for why the studio will ruin Vinland Saga season 2. Unfortunately, all currently available information and evidence point to the contrary.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

