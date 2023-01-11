Riot Games apologizes for major community backlash regarding League of Legends season 2023 cinematic

Riot Games recently faced harsh criticism following the release of the League of Legends Season 2023 cinematic video. Following a major backlash over the Season 2023 cinematic, they have apologized to their community.

Fans of the game were disappointed with the quality of the cinematics, believing that it did not live up to the expectations set by previous seasons. Riot Games responded with a statement acknowledging their fault and issuing an apology.

Riot Games releases an annual cinematic video for League of Legends fans to kick off the new season. These videos feature the game's characters, story, world, and new content announcements. They are eagerly awaited by the community and are viewed as a way for Riot Games to connect with its player base and build excitement for the upcoming season.

However, Riot Games' League of Legends Season 2023 cinematic, 'The Brink Of Infinity,' was a complete failure, as the community criticized the video and accused the game developer of reusing themes from previous cinematics. They have also chastised the developers for how they handled Season 13 announcements and updates.

Riot Games' response to community outrage over League of Legends season 2023 cinematic

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends A message from Riot about Season 2023:



We've launched a cinematic as a part of Season Start every year since 2018, and make no mistake: everyone on League knows how much you love them. So do we! (Thread) A message from Riot about Season 2023: We've launched a cinematic as a part of Season Start every year since 2018, and make no mistake: everyone on League knows how much you love them. So do we! (Thread)

Riot Games issued an apology to the game's community shortly after the release of the season 2023 cinematic via the official League of Legends Twitter handle. They mentioned that the game developers had to take a different route for the season 2023 cinematic video due to certain circumstances.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends But we’ve heard your feedback, and we want to acknowledge Brink of Infinity missed the mark for the action-packed, champion-led trailer you expected and has led to further speculation about our investment in League. But we’ve heard your feedback, and we want to acknowledge Brink of Infinity missed the mark for the action-packed, champion-led trailer you expected and has led to further speculation about our investment in League.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Honestly, we should have been more communicative, which might have helped with some of that feeling and speculation. We do believe that League has a bright future and we are investing in that, but we can do a better job of sharing those plans with you. Honestly, we should have been more communicative, which might have helped with some of that feeling and speculation. We do believe that League has a bright future and we are investing in that, but we can do a better job of sharing those plans with you.

In their response, they acknowledged how they fell short of expectations this season and should have communicated with their fans to provide information on game updates and new releases.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends We are committed to giving you more details about what that investment looks like in the next couple of days.



We really appreciate your passion and feedback, and League's success wouldn't be possible without your dedication. Thank you. We are committed to giving you more details about what that investment looks like in the next couple of days.We really appreciate your passion and feedback, and League's success wouldn't be possible without your dedication. Thank you.

They assured fans that they would continue to update the game in the coming days and value the community's honesty and feedback, which has been critical to the game's success over the years.

Riot Games was heavily chastised by the League of Legends community for releasing an underwhelming cinematic video for the Season 13 launch as it did not include a new champion or theme/music video. Several fans also criticized the game's developers for reusing themes from the previous cinematic, 'The Climb,' which was released to coincide with Season 2018's start.

Fans have also rebuked Riot Games for prioritizing Valorant over League of Legends, despite the latter having more issues that the game's developers continue to ignore.

Since League of Legends is a constantly evolving video game with regular patches and meta-shifts, it can be difficult for the game's developers to constantly hit the bulls-eye. However, given Riot Games' track record, it is to be expected that they will be unable to balance the game, champions, and items.

However, Riot Games has never really disappointed the community regarding cinematics. Due to exceptional VFX, stories, and cinematography, the cinematic video for the game and the professional championships is probably an aspect where the game's developers usually surpass expectations.

Several creators have also expressed their thoughts on the subject. YouTuber Necrit, known for his videos on the game's lore, posted one in which he expressed his disappointment with Riot Games' release of the cinematic and the way they handled the announcement for the upcoming season 13 updates.

Tyler1, arguably the game's most prolific content creator, also expressed his thoughts and responded to their apology. He chastised Riot Games for believing that the season 2023 cinematic would capture the game's vast universe and competitive spirit.

He continued his rant by further criticizing Riot Games for not only mishandling the season 2023 cinematic, but for failing to manage every important announcement, game update, and other items since the start of League of Legends pre-season 2023.

With the 2023 pre-season lasting nearly two months, he blames Riot Games for failing to devise a game plan to hype up the upcoming season 2023, which is one of the primary reasons for the community's outrage.

According to Tyler1, the game hasn't changed much since the start of the 2023 pre-season, which leads him to wonder why the game's developers didn't put together a plan to kick off League of Legends season 2023 and wasn't Ranked properly.

Poll : 0 votes