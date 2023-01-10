League of Legends Season 2023 is right around the corner, and fans look forward to the accompanying changes and updates. Modifying the Ranked Split Points system, which will affect how players climb the ranks and compete in the splits, marks an important shift in the upcoming season.

The new system will emphasize consistency and strategic play, making it challenging for players to advance through the ranks.

With these changes to the ranking system, one will be forced to adapt their playstyles and strategies to the upcoming meta. Implementing these new changes will also make League of Legends more exciting for veterans and beginners. Furthermore, the game is constantly working to balance existing champions and items through regular patches, resulting in a more competitive and fair experience.

Riot Games developer Riot Auberaun shared some information regarding the changes to Split Points that will be implemented from Season 13 onwards.

League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split Points changes

Notable modifications

Riot Auberaun revealed on Reddit that the SP (Split Points) system for the upcoming League of Legends Season 13 Ranked will be changed. Currently, it is 10 SP for a win and 6 SP for a loss. Other rules for autofill or secondary are no longer in effect.

However, once the Split Points modifications go into effect, they can only be obtained through wins. The preferred position is worth 20 SP, with the secondary and autofill standing at 25 SP and 30 SP, respectively.

Rewards numbers have also been adjusted for the upcoming season, as Riot Games designer Spideraxe explained on Twitter.

He further elaborates that the Victorious skin will cost 1600 SPs for silver and lower and 80 SPs for gold and higher. A permanent champ shard will cost 240 SPs, while a split icon will cost 320.

Reward tracker

Reward tracker for the upcoming League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split (Image via Riot Games)

A reward track for League of Legends Season 2023 will be available to keep note of all Split Points and reward progress. One should also remember that they will continue to receive chromas based on their rank. So, if a Silver player qualifies for the chroma, they can only obtain a Silver one.

Riot Auberaun continued by stating that the changes were made to completely retune the League of Legends Ranked Split system. This was done to ensure that the old values have no relation to the new system. He further stated that this was the most practical way to retain the concept of Split Points and its associated systems and build improvements.

Auberaun also expressed that Riot Games developers are currently working on a ton of rune recommenders and champ-select follow-up work for the season. Many players have complained about glitches in the rune selector during champion selection.

These modifications appear to be intriguing as we approach LOL Season 13. The upcoming Ranked Split also promises entertaining rewards during the Ranked journey, which begins on January 10.

