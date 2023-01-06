League of Legends Ahri ASU: Splash Art updates, skin prices, and more

One of the most famous champions of League of Legends, Ahri, is finally getting her much-awaited update. While Ahri might be one of the champions who consistently manages to get a new skin almost every season, she is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, with a large player base.
Her ASU update was much needed as a veteran League of Legends champion like her does need one to keep up with the new champions.
With the League of Legends Ahri ASU update, this article will cover everything related to her ASU update, including splash art updates (before and after comparison), ASU Icons, and more.
League of Legends Ahri ASU Updates and new abilities
Icons
Ahri's Passive, Q, W, and E updated ability icons can be seen here as her ability icons have gone through a major rehaul. Her new ability icons certainly distinguish her from other champions.
The updated ability icon for Ahri's R can be seen here.
Abilities
Ahri's Q (Orb of deception)
Ahri's Q looks much more satisfying with this update, as previously, the hardcore League of Legends fans often complained about how quick her Q was.
Ahri's W (Fox-fire)
Like Ahri's Q, her W received a similar update; now, it looks much more pleasing and satisfying due to slower movement.
Ahri's E (Charm)
Ahri's updated E adds more character to her while also making the ability more visible.
Ahri's R (Spirit Rush)
Ahri's R receives a distinguished VFX, along with sound effects, as it has now become much easier for League of Legends players to recognize when she uses her R.
Ahri skin splash art updates
With the following skins below getting splash art changes, fans can soon expect full-sized splash art for Ahri. With that in mind, the splash art updates are as follows:
Midnight Ahri
Skin Category - Regular
Skin Price - 750 RP
Foxfire Ahri
Skin Category - Regular
Skin Price - 975 RP
Challenger Ahri
Skin Category - Legacy and Regular
Skin Price - 975 RP
Popstar Ahri
Skin Category - Regular
Skin Price - 975 RP
Arcade Ahri
Skin Category - Epic
Skin Price - 1350 RP
Dynasty Ahri
Skin Category - Regular
Skin Price - 975 RP
Elderwood Ahri
Skin Category - Epic
Skin Price - 1350 RP
Coven Ahri
Skin Category - Epic
Skin Price - 1350 RP
Arcana Ahri
Skin Category - Epic
Skin Price - 1350 RP
KDA Ahri
Skin Category - Epic
Skin Price - 1350 RP
When will these changes be live?
Fans can enjoy all these updates for Ahri with the release of the upcoming patch 13.1. League of Legends Season 13 commences on January 10, 2023, with patch 13.1