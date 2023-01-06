League of Legends Ahri ASU: Splash Art updates, skin prices, and more

One of the most famous champions of League of Legends, Ahri, is finally getting her much-awaited update. While Ahri might be one of the champions who consistently manages to get a new skin almost every season, she is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, with a large player base.

Her ASU update was much needed as a veteran League of Legends champion like her does need one to keep up with the new champions.

With the League of Legends Ahri ASU update, this article will cover everything related to her ASU update, including splash art updates (before and after comparison), ASU Icons, and more.

League of Legends Ahri ASU Updates and new abilities

Icons

Ahri's updated Abilities Icon (Image via Riot Games)

Ahri's Passive, Q, W, and E updated ability icons can be seen here as her ability icons have gone through a major rehaul. Her new ability icons certainly distinguish her from other champions.

The updated ability icon for Ahri's R can be seen here.

Abilities

Ahri's Q (Orb of deception)

Ahri's Q looks much more satisfying with this update, as previously, the hardcore League of Legends fans often complained about how quick her Q was.

Ahri's W (Fox-fire)

Like Ahri's Q, her W received a similar update; now, it looks much more pleasing and satisfying due to slower movement.

Ahri's E (Charm)

Ahri's updated E adds more character to her while also making the ability more visible.

Ahri's R (Spirit Rush)

Ahri's R receives a distinguished VFX, along with sound effects, as it has now become much easier for League of Legends players to recognize when she uses her R.

Ahri skin splash art updates

With the following skins below getting splash art changes, fans can soon expect full-sized splash art for Ahri. With that in mind, the splash art updates are as follows:

Midnight Ahri

Midnight Ahri is one of the few skins that has been completely redone (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Regular

Skin Price - 750 RP

Foxfire Ahri

Foxfire Ahri (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Regular

Skin Price - 975 RP

Challenger Ahri

Challenger Ahri (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Legacy and Regular

Skin Price - 975 RP

Popstar Ahri

Popstar Ahri (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Regular

Skin Price - 975 RP

Arcade Ahri

Arcade Ahri now has a mana potion (Image via BessWisty via Twitter)

Skin Category - Epic

Skin Price - 1350 RP

Dynasty Ahri

Dynasty Ahri's four ears problem is finally fixed (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Regular

Skin Price - 975 RP

Elderwood Ahri

Elderwood Ahri splash art update(Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Epic

Skin Price - 1350 RP

Coven Ahri

Coven Ahri's updated splash has tweaks for her gloves, hair, yellow gem, and face. (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Epic

Skin Price - 1350 RP

Arcana Ahri

Arcana Ahri's splash art update consists of tweaks for her smile, tail, and tassel. (Image via Riot Games)

Skin Category - Epic

Skin Price - 1350 RP

KDA Ahri

KDA Ahri (Image via BessWisty via Twitter)

Skin Category - Epic

Skin Price - 1350 RP

When will these changes be live?

Fans can enjoy all these updates for Ahri with the release of the upcoming patch 13.1. League of Legends Season 13 commences on January 10, 2023, with patch 13.1

