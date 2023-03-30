Scott Pilgrim anime confirms Netflix release with new trailer

Scott Pilgrim is a series of graphic novels written and illustrated by comic book artist Bryan Lee O'Malley. The series ran from 2004 to 2010, with six black-and-white volumes being released in this time period. The series follows the story of the titular protagonist Scott Pigrim, a part-time musician and slacker who lives in Ontario, Canada.

Netflix recently announced that the Scott Pilgrim anime is coming to the streaming platform, with its original cast reuniting once again to voice the beloved characters. The series will be animated by Science Saru and will look to carry forward Scott's bizarre adventures in an animated format.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the Scott Pilgrim animated series

The beloved franchise Scott Pilgrim consists of several memorable comics along with its own film and video game adaptations. With Michael Cera in the titular role, the film adaptation boasts a star-studded cast. The video game adaptation, on the other hand, was developed by Ubisoft for both the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Arcade.

Now, the franchise is all set to receive its very own Netflix animated series, which will see the cast of the film adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, reprise their roles once again as voice actors. The confirmed cast for the series includes:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Brie Larson as Envy

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee Adams

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxie

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

edgarwright @edgarwright This is not a drill! This is happening!



edgarwright @edgarwright This is not a drill! This is happening!

After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of 'Scott Pilgrim', I'm thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds.

The buffet of celebrity voiceovers has increased the hype for the Netflix animated series, with fans convinced that it will deliver some good content. Additionally, they are hoping the series will follow the cartoon-esque nature of the comics and will be as funny as the 2010 film adaptation.

The series is being made by Science Saru, the studio behind successful titles such as Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski are the executive producers of the series. The music for the series will be composed by the pop band Anamanaguchi, who also composed music for the franchise's video game adaptation. Meanwhile, the score for the series will be composed by Joseph Trapanese.

With so many creative people behind the project, it will be interesting to see how good the series turns out to be.

