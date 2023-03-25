Rurouni Kenshin took to the stage at Anime Japan 2023 today, i.e., March 25, and revealed some key information about the anime and its cast members. Moreover, fans got to learn about the premiere date for the series at the special Red Stage event.

The anime adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin is based on Nobuhiro Watsuki's manga of the same name, which follows the journey of a former assassin named Himura Kenshin. He offers people protection to atone for the murders he committed in his past. During his travels, he meets with a dojo owner named Kaoru Kamiya, which prompts him to take a new direction and create several new relationships.

Rurouni Kenshin's special stage reveal premiere date and a third promotional video for the upcoming anime

Rurouni Kenshin's special stage event revealed some major developments for the series, starting with the announcement of two more cast members. It was revealed that Yūma Uchida will voice the character Shinomori Aoshi, while Saori Ōnishi will voice Takani Megami, a skilled physician.

Following that, the stage revealed a third promotional video for Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan anime. The trailer further narrowed down the upcoming anime's release date, stating that it will premiere in July on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block.

The hosts of the special event also shared the news that the upcoming anime will re-adapt the main manga series. In this anime adaptation, viewers will see voice actors such as Saito Soma as Kenshin Himura, Takahashi Rie as Kaoru Kamiya, Koichi Makoto as Yahiko Myoujin, and Yashiro Taku as Sanosuke Sagar.

The upcoming series will be produced by LIDEN FILMS and directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, who is known for popular anime series like Cells at Work! Code Black, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka, and Stirke the Blood. Additionally, it was revealed that the character design for the anime is being handled by Hideyuki Kurata, with Yū Takami serving as the music composer.

The synopsis of Rurouni Kenshin

Set in the Meiji era of Japan, Rurouni Kenshin is the story of a former assassin named Himura Kenshin, who roams around the countryside with a reverse blade katana. To atone for the murders he committed in the past, he offers protection to people in need.

On his journey, he meets a young woman named Kamiya Kaoru while she is in the middle of a battle with a murderer. After Kenshin defeats her attacker, Kaoru offers him a place to stay at her dojo. Kenshin accepts the offer, which leads to him becoming lifelong friends with various characters, including Sagara Sanosuke, Myōjin Yahiko, Takani Megumi, and Sekihō Army.

However, Kenshin also makes quite a few enemies throughout his journey, such as Shinomori Aoshi, former leader of the Oniwabanshū, and Shishio Makoto, who has plans to conquer Japan and destroy the Meiji Government. As he continues his journey, Kenshin is forced to face his enemies once again, except this time he resolves to not turn into a cold assassin.

