Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reveals new character designs for Geto and Gojo

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen in 2020, the series took the anime community by storm with its overarching story, eccentric characters, and over-the-top action. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the Japanese manga series has been adapted into an anime by Studio MAPPA.

The first season of the show was a smash hit, and since then, fans have been excited for the release of the upcoming installment. Although the release date for season 2 has not yet been announced, a Twitter account has revealed the new character designs for Gojo and Geto from the upcoming season.

New visuals for Gojo and Geto increase the hype for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is right around the corner and fans are expecting that in Anime Japan 2023, they will get more information about the season. Meanwhile, a Twitter account named Myamura (@king_jin_woo) has revealed the new visuals for Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto from the upcoming arc in the anime.

The new character designs show the duo in the attire that they wore during their time as Jujutsu High students. This is also the reason why Gojo is seen without a blindfold in the above tweet, and Geto doesn't have a scar mark on his head. Season 2 will most likely cover the series' past events along with Gojo and Geto's fight against "Sorcerer Killer" Toji Fushiguro.

Gojo and Geto as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

During their time at Jujutsu High, Gojo and Geto were best friends and held some opposing ideologies about how the strong should protect the weak. As a student, Gojo was still trying to fine-tune his powers, which is when he got the idea to first wear a blindfold. He did this to preserve his energy from getting drained because of his Six Eyes technique, which gave him heightened sight.

Geto, on the other hand, was also a powerful sorcerer who used techniques such as Maximum: Uzumaki, Cursed Spirit Manipulation, and Curtain. Over time, he lost his sense of duty, massacring over a hundred civilians in a single night and declaring war on Jujutsu High. Moreover, a brief conflict between Geto and the sorcerers was shown in the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The new visuals shown by Myamura have caused a lot of excitement among fans, as Gojo and Geto are both popular characters within the fandom. With season 2 set to cover a gruesome arc of the manga, this new character design reveal has increased hype for the season.

While the new character visuals for Gojo and Geto as their younger versions in season 2 has been a hot topic of discussion within the fanbase, many Twitter users have commented on the bagginess of the latter's pants. A few users even joked about the ridiculousness of the pants, as others appreciated the artwork.

Aside from that, some of the fans also showed previews of a real-life Jujtsu Kaisen exhibition, which will feature Gojo and Geto's life-sized uniforms from their time at Jujutsu High.

The hype for season 2 is at an all-time high. With Jujutsu Kaisen Special Stage scheduled for March 25, 2023, at Anime Japan 2023, many fans are thus expecting the announcement of major details, such as trailer/PV and other key visuals, to be released in the coming days.

