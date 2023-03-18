Create

Where to watch Anime Japan 2023: Worldwide streaming details

Promotional cover for Anime Japan 2023 (Image via Anime Japan Convention)
The highly anticipated Anime Japan 2023 will be held from March 25 to March 26, 2023. This year's schedule for the convention is full of franchises and exciting anime titles, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, and more.

According to Anime Japan's official website, the event will be available to viewers outside Japan across streaming platforms like Twitter and YouTube. However, only some of the stages of this two-day event will be streamed online.

Anime Japan 2023 will be streamed globally on Twitter and Youtube

Next week it’s AnimeJapan 2023! Scheduled for March 25-26 in Japan! Latest news on anime titles, talk panels with popular voice actors and more! 👀We will prepare a precise schedule of what will have in AnimeJapan soon. 🗓✨More: anime-japan.jp/en/ https://t.co/1o1pNFMWaL

As mentioned earlier, some of the stages in Anime Japan 2023 can be streamed by a global audience on Twitter and YouTube. However, it is important to note that the programs, as well as the time, title, performers, and content of each stage are all subject to change.

As of now, several stages of this two-day event are set to be streamed on the Japanese video-sharing site Niconico. However, the stages that will be streamed entirely in Japanese without any subtitles on this site will put the international audience at a disadvantage.

Anime Japan 2023: Day 1 schedule and streaming details

Time on 3/25 (JST/UTC/IST/EST)Anime Japan 2023 Red StageAnime Japan 2023 Red StageAnime Japan 2023 Red Stage
9.00/00.00/5.30 AM/ 8 PM (3/24)PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE Special Stage, 9.15-9.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeMy Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TV Anime 10th Anniversary Special Stage, 9:50-10.25 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoTV Anime TALES OF WEDDING RINGS Special Stage, 9.20-09.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
10.00/01.00/6.30AM/ 9 PMTV Anime OSHINOKO Special Stage, 10.25-11.00 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoTV Anime DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY Special Stage, 10.20-10.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
11.00/02.00/7.30 AM/ 10 PMDemon Slayer Stage, 11.35-12.10 JST Streaming platform: Not announcedTONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You Season 2 Pre-Broadcast Special Stage, 11.00-11.35 JST Streaming platform: Not announcedNetflix Anime Special Stage, 11.20-11.50 JST Streaming Platform: Streaming platforms: YouTube and Twitter
12.00/03.00/8.30AM/11 PMJujutsu Kaisen Special Stage, 12.45-13.20 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeMIX MEISEI STORY Season 2 Special Stage, 12.10-12.45 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoTV Animation TENGOKU-DAIMAKYO Special Stage, 12.20-12.50 JST Streaming platform: Not announced
13.00/04.00/9.30AM/12 AM (3/25)Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Special Stage, 13.55-14.30 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeHorimiya Special Stage, 13.20-13.55 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoTV Anime 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Special Stage, 13.20-13.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
14.00/05.00/10.30AM/ 1 AMTV Anime YAMADAKUN TO LEVEL999 NO KOI WO SURU Special Stage, 14.50-15.25 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoRegular Performance Cheering Battle 2023, 14.20-14.50 JST Streaming platform: Not announced
15.00/06.00/11.30 AM/ 2 AMMASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Special Stage, 15.05-15.40 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeDr.STONE Stage, 15.40-16.15 JST Streaming platform: Niconico and YouTubeGAMERA -Rebirth- Special Stage, 15.20-15.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico and YouTube
16.00/07:00/12.30 PM/ 3 AMAnime IDOLMASTER New Series Stage, 16.15-16.50 JST, Streaming platforms: Niconico, YouTube and TwitterTV Animation CLASS ROOM FOR HEROES Special Stage, 16.20-16.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
17.00/08.00/1.30 PM/ 4 AMRurouni Kenshin Special Stage, 17.45-18.20 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoTV Anime UNDEAD UNLUCK Special Stage, 17.10-17.45 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
18.00/09.00/2.30 PM/ 5 AMLove Live! Series Specila Stage, 18.55-19.55 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeElements with Emotions Special Stage, 18.20-18.55 JST Streaming platform: Niconico

As seen in the table above, most stages have already revealed their streaming details, with only a few remaining unannounced. It is also possible that some of these stages won't be streamed online at all.

However, most of the stages will be streamed online locally on Niconico and globally on YouTube and Twitter. Fans will have to wait and see if more global streaming platforms, such as Twitch, are added to the roster of streaming sites.

The first day of the event has a significantly higher number of stages planned than the second day. This results in the day being tightly scheduled, consisting of big name titles such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, and Re:ZERO.

Anime Japan 2023: Day 2 schedule and streaming details

Time on 3/26 (JST/UTC/IST/EST)Anime Japan 2023 Red StageAnime Japan 2023 Green StageAnime Japan 2023 Blue Stage
9.00/00.00/5.30 AM/8 PM (3/25)SPY x FAMILY Special Stage, 9.15-9.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeMushoku Tensei II: Jobless Reincarnation Special Stage, 9.50-10.25 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeLemon Squash Core Special Event Press Conference, 9.20-09.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
10.00/01.00/6.30 AM/ 9 PMTV Animation UniteUp! Special Stage, 10.25-11.00 JST Streaming platform: Not announcedStella of the Theater: World Dai Star TV Anime Cast Talkshow, 10.20-10.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube
11.00/02.00/7.30 AM/ 10 PMKONOSUBA -An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Special Stage, 11.35-12.10 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoAJ Special State to Commemorate the release of "Liza's Atelier 3,11.00-11.35 JST Streaming platforms: Nico and YouTubeTV Animation SYNDUALITY Special Stage, 11.20-11.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
12.00/03.00/8.30 AM/ 11 PMPretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie Special Stage, 12.45-13.20 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoHIGH CARD AJ Special Stage, 12.10-12.45 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeRascal Does Not Dream of a Sister on an Outing Special Stage, 12.20-12.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
13.00/04.00/9.30 AM/ 12 AM (3/26)Fate/Grand Order Special Stage, 13.55-14.30 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeThe Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Special Stage, 13.20-13.55 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeTV Animation The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Special Stage, 13.20-13.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
14.00/05.00/10.30 AM/ 1 AMMy Hero Academia AJ2023 Plus Ultra Stage, 15.05-15.40 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTubeParadox Live Show, 14.30-15.05 JST Streaming platform: NiconicoThe Dangers in My Heart Special Stage, 14:20-14:50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico
15.00/06.00/11.30 AM/ 2 AM P I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too Special Stage presented by BS11, 15.40-16.15 JST

Streaming platform: Niconico

TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Special Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube
16.00/07.00/12.30 AM/ 3 AMAttack on Titan The Final Season Special Stage, 16.15-16.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube My Happy Marriage Premium Talk Show with New Announcements, 16.20-16.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube

The second day of the event will feature stages of popular anime titles like Spy x Family, Attack on Titan and KONOSUBA. Day 2 will have considerably lesser stages compared to day 1 and will follow a less strict schedule.

As such, international fans are hoping that more stages get streamed on YouTube and Twitter so that they can enjoy them from outside Japan without any subtitles. Moreover, since the Japanese streaming platform Niconico is only accessible to the Japanese audience, it leaves only YouTube and Twitter as the only options for the worldwide viewers.

