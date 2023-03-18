Where to watch Anime Japan 2023: Worldwide streaming details

The highly anticipated Anime Japan 2023 will be held from March 25 to March 26, 2023. This year's schedule for the convention is full of franchises and exciting anime titles, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, and more.

According to Anime Japan's official website, the event will be available to viewers outside Japan across streaming platforms like Twitter and YouTube. However, only some of the stages of this two-day event will be streamed online.

Anime Japan 2023 will be streamed globally on Twitter and Youtube

As mentioned earlier, some of the stages in Anime Japan 2023 can be streamed by a global audience on Twitter and YouTube. However, it is important to note that the programs, as well as the time, title, performers, and content of each stage are all subject to change.

As of now, several stages of this two-day event are set to be streamed on the Japanese video-sharing site Niconico. However, the stages that will be streamed entirely in Japanese without any subtitles on this site will put the international audience at a disadvantage.

Anime Japan 2023: Day 1 schedule and streaming details

Time on 3/25 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2023 Red Stage Anime Japan 2023 Red Stage Anime Japan 2023 Red Stage 9.00/00.00/5.30 AM/ 8 PM (3/24) PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE Special Stage, 9.15-9.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TV Anime 10th Anniversary Special Stage, 9:50-10.25 JST Streaming platform: Niconico TV Anime TALES OF WEDDING RINGS Special Stage, 9.20-09.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 10.00/01.00/6.30AM/ 9 PM TV Anime OSHINOKO Special Stage, 10.25-11.00 JST Streaming platform: Niconico TV Anime DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY Special Stage, 10.20-10.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 11.00/02.00/7.30 AM/ 10 PM Demon Slayer Stage, 11.35-12.10 JST Streaming platform: Not announced TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You Season 2 Pre-Broadcast Special Stage, 11.00-11.35 JST Streaming platform: Not announced Netflix Anime Special Stage, 11.20-11.50 JST Streaming Platform: Streaming platforms: YouTube and Twitter 12.00/03.00/8.30AM/11 PM Jujutsu Kaisen Special Stage, 12.45-13.20 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube MIX MEISEI STORY Season 2 Special Stage, 12.10-12.45 JST Streaming platform: Niconico TV Animation TENGOKU-DAIMAKYO Special Stage, 12.20-12.50 JST Streaming platform: Not announced 13.00/04.00/9.30AM/12 AM (3/25) Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Special Stage, 13.55-14.30 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Horimiya Special Stage, 13.20-13.55 JST Streaming platform: Niconico TV Anime 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Special Stage, 13.20-13.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 14.00/05.00/10.30AM/ 1 AM TV Anime YAMADAKUN TO LEVEL999 NO KOI WO SURU Special Stage, 14.50-15.25 JST Streaming platform: Niconico Regular Performance Cheering Battle 2023, 14.20-14.50 JST Streaming platform: Not announced 15.00/06.00/11.30 AM/ 2 AM MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Special Stage, 15.05-15.40 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Dr.STONE Stage, 15.40-16.15 JST Streaming platform: Niconico and YouTube GAMERA -Rebirth- Special Stage, 15.20-15.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico and YouTube 16.00/07:00/12.30 PM/ 3 AM Anime IDOLMASTER New Series Stage, 16.15-16.50 JST, Streaming platforms: Niconico, YouTube and Twitter TV Animation CLASS ROOM FOR HEROES Special Stage, 16.20-16.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 17.00/08.00/1.30 PM/ 4 AM Rurouni Kenshin Special Stage, 17.45-18.20 JST Streaming platform: Niconico TV Anime UNDEAD UNLUCK Special Stage, 17.10-17.45 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 18.00/09.00/2.30 PM/ 5 AM Love Live! Series Specila Stage, 18.55-19.55 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Elements with Emotions Special Stage, 18.20-18.55 JST Streaming platform: Niconico

As seen in the table above, most stages have already revealed their streaming details, with only a few remaining unannounced. It is also possible that some of these stages won't be streamed online at all.

However, most of the stages will be streamed online locally on Niconico and globally on YouTube and Twitter. Fans will have to wait and see if more global streaming platforms, such as Twitch, are added to the roster of streaming sites.

The first day of the event has a significantly higher number of stages planned than the second day. This results in the day being tightly scheduled, consisting of big name titles such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, and Re:ZERO.

Anime Japan 2023: Day 2 schedule and streaming details

Time on 3/26 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2023 Red Stage Anime Japan 2023 Green Stage Anime Japan 2023 Blue Stage 9.00/00.00/5.30 AM/8 PM (3/25) SPY x FAMILY Special Stage, 9.15-9.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Mushoku Tensei II: Jobless Reincarnation Special Stage, 9.50-10.25 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Lemon Squash Core Special Event Press Conference, 9.20-09.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 10.00/01.00/6.30 AM/ 9 PM TV Animation UniteUp! Special Stage, 10.25-11.00 JST Streaming platform: Not announced Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star TV Anime Cast Talkshow, 10.20-10.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube 11.00/02.00/7.30 AM/ 10 PM KONOSUBA -An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Special Stage, 11.35-12.10 JST Streaming platform: Niconico AJ Special State to Commemorate the release of "Liza's Atelier 3,11.00-11.35 JST Streaming platforms: Nico and YouTube TV Animation SYNDUALITY Special Stage, 11.20-11.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 12.00/03.00/8.30 AM/ 11 PM Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie Special Stage, 12.45-13.20 JST Streaming platform: Niconico HIGH CARD AJ Special Stage, 12.10-12.45 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister on an Outing Special Stage, 12.20-12.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 13.00/04.00/9.30 AM/ 12 AM (3/26) Fate/Grand Order Special Stage, 13.55-14.30 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Special Stage, 13.20-13.55 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube TV Animation The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Special Stage, 13.20-13.50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 14.00/05.00/10.30 AM/ 1 AM My Hero Academia AJ2023 Plus Ultra Stage, 15.05-15.40 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube Paradox Live Show, 14.30-15.05 JST Streaming platform: Niconico The Dangers in My Heart Special Stage, 14:20-14:50 JST Streaming platform: Niconico 15.00/06.00/11.30 AM/ 2 AM P I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too Special Stage presented by BS11, 15.40-16.15 JST Streaming platform: Niconico TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Special Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube 16.00/07.00/12.30 AM/ 3 AM Attack on Titan The Final Season Special Stage, 16.15-16.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube My Happy Marriage Premium Talk Show with New Announcements, 16.20-16.50 JST Streaming platforms: Niconico and YouTube

The second day of the event will feature stages of popular anime titles like Spy x Family, Attack on Titan and KONOSUBA. Day 2 will have considerably lesser stages compared to day 1 and will follow a less strict schedule.

As such, international fans are hoping that more stages get streamed on YouTube and Twitter so that they can enjoy them from outside Japan without any subtitles. Moreover, since the Japanese streaming platform Niconico is only accessible to the Japanese audience, it leaves only YouTube and Twitter as the only options for the worldwide viewers.

