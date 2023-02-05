Anime Japan 2023: Full schedule, timings and more

Anime Japan 2023, the highly anticipated anime convention, is finally set to begin in the coming weeks. Commencing over the final Saturday and Sunday of the month of March, this year’s lineup is filled with exciting and tantalizing series and franchise appearances. This includes the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Re:ZERO, and more.

Both days' schedules are jam-packed with exciting events, with the first day's schedule featuring more events overall than the second. While Anime Japan 2023’s second day may have fewer shows planned, it is by no means filled with lesser-quality shows relative to the first day’s slate.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Anime Japan 2023’s two-day schedule and covers what to expect for the most significant series present and the cast members present for all series stages.

Anime Japan 2023 set to be filled with tons of release date announcements, trailer reveals, and more

Anime Japan 2023: Day One schedule

As mentioned above, the first day of Anime Japan 2023 has a significantly higher number of stages planned than the second day. This results in a more tightly-packed schedule, with those attending the convention in person possibly needing to run between stages to avoid being late. The full schedule for the convention’s first day is as follows:

Time on 3/25 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2023 Red Stage Anime Japan 2023 Green Stage Anime Japan 2023 Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/8PM (3/24) PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE Special Stage, 9:15-9:50 JST My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TV Anime 10th Anniversary Special Stage, 9:50-10:25 JST TV Anime TALES OF WEDDING RINGS Special Stage, 9:20-09:50 JST 10:00/01:00/6:30AM/9PM TV Anime OSHINOKO Special Stage, 10:25-11:00 JST TV Anime DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY Special Stage, 10:20-10:50 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30AM/10PM Demon Slayer Stage, 11:35-12:10 JST TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You Season 2 Pre-Broadcast Special Stage, 11:00-11:35 JST Netflix Anime Special Stage, 11:20-11:50 JST 12:00/03:00/8:30AM/11PM Jujutsu Kaisen Special Stage, 12:45-13:20 JST MIX MEISEI STORY Season 2 Special Stage, 12:10-12:45 JST TV Animation TENGOKU-DAIMAKYO Special Stage, 12:20-12:50 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30AM/12AM (3/25) Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Special Stage, 13:55-14:30 JST Horimiya Special Stage, 13:20-13:55 JST TV Anime 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Special Stage, 13:20-13:50 JST 14:00/05:00/10:30AM/1AM TV Anime YAMADAKUN TO LEVEL999 NO KOI WO SURU Special Stage, 14:50-15:25 JST Regular Performance Cheering Battle 2023, 14:20-14:50 JST 15:00/06:00/11:30AM/2AM MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Special Stage, 15:05-15:40 JST Dr.STONE Stage, 15:40-16:15 JST GAMERA -Rebirth- Special Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST 16:00/07:00/12:30PM/3AM Anime IDOLMASTER New Series Stage, 16:15-16:50 JST TV Animation CLASS ROOM FOR HEROES Special Stage, 16:20-16:50 JST 17:00/08:00/1:30PM/4AM Rurouni Kenshin Special Stage, 17:45-18:20 JST TV Anime UNDEAD UNLUCK Special Stage, 17:10-17:45 JST 18:00/09:00/2:30PM/5AM Love Live! Series Specila Stage, 18:55-19:55 JST Elements with Emotions Special Stage, 18:20-18:55 JST

What to expect from the Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Japan 2023 stages

Without a doubt, the two most exciting Anime Japan 2023 Day One stages come in the form of the Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen stages. The former will feature cast members Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Kengo Kawanishi, and Kana Hanazawa, with Yuma Takahashi emceeing.

Fans can expect a full-length trailer for the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc to be released ahead of its April 2023 premiere. They can also count on a full release date being given for the highly-anticipated sequel season. As of this article’s writing, the adaptation team has only announced a release sometime during April 2023, rather than a full date.

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage unfortunately has even fewer details available at the time of this article’s writing, with no cast announced and essentially no info about the stage’s events. Fans can expect a full-length trailer for the series' highly anticipated second season, as well as the presence of the majority of the series' main cast to discuss various aspects of production.

Other significant Anime Japan 2023 day one stage information

The PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE special stage will feature cast members Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Seki, Kenji Nojima, and Naoyoshi Shiotani. Rie Takahashi, Takeo Otsuka, Yurie Igoma, and Kent Ito will appear on the OSHINOKO special stage. And, the Re:ZERO Special Stage will feature cast members Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Yumi Uchiyama, and Satomi Arai.

Cast members Chiaki Kobayashi, Reiji Kawashima, Kaito Ishikawa, Takuya Eguchi, and Reina Ueda will appear on the MASHLE special stage. The IDOLMASTER new anime series stage will feature cast members Amina Sato, Harka Terui, Haruka Yamazaki, and Ibuki Kido. The Ruruoni Kenshin special stage will feature cast members Saito Soma, Takahashi Rie, Koichi Makoto, and Yashiro Taku.

The Love Live! series special stage will feature cast members Aika Kobayashi, Arisa Komiya, Shuka Saito, Rikaki Aida, Aguri Onishi, and Hinaki Yano, as well as the Hasunosora Jogakuin School Idol Club. Additionally, the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 10th anniversary special stage will feature cast members Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, Nao Toyama, Ayane Sakura, Chado Horii, and Watari Wataru.

However, that is not all. Day one stage will also figure The TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 special stage which will feature cast members Akari Kito and Junya Enoki. Along with this, the MIX MEISEI STORY season 2 special stage will feature cast members Yuki Kaji, Yuma Uchida, Maaya Uchida, “and more," and the Horimiya special stage will feature castmates Haruka Tomatsu, Kouki Uchiyama, Seiichiro Yamashita, Yurie Kozakai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto.

The YAMADAKUN TO LEVEL999 NO KOI WO SURU special stage will feature cast members Minase Inori, Koki Uchiyama, and Haruka Mori. The Dr.STONE special stage will feature cast members Yusuke Kobayashi, Ryota Suzuki, Gen Sato, and Kengo Kawanishi, and the UNDEAD UNLUCK special stage will feature cast members Yuichi Nakamura and Moe Kahara.

There will be cast members Kent Ito, Junya Enoki, Atsushi Tamaru, and Makoto Furukawa on the Elements with Emotions special stage. The TALES OF WEDDING RINGS special stage will feature cast members Gen Sato and Akari Kito. The DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY special stage will feature cast members Yuki Sakakihara, Inori Minase, and Yuma Uchida.

The special stage for TENGOKU-DAIMAKYO will feature cast members which are “to be announced” as of this article’s writing. The 2.5 Dimensional Seduction special stage will feature cast members Enako, Kokoro Shinozaki, and Beat. The Regular Performance Cheering Battle 2023 stage will feature Aoi Koga, Makato Furukawa, Konomi Kohara, Ryota Suzuki, and Miyu Tomita.

Finally for Anime Japan 2023 Day One, the GAMERA -Rebirth- series will feature cast members which are “to be announced” as of this article’s writing. The CLASS ROOM FOR HEROES special stage will feature cast members Reiji Kawashima, Misuzu Yamada, Nao Toyama, and Hina Kino.

Anime Japan 2023: Day Two schedule

As aforementioned, the second day of Anime Japan 2023 is a much more loosely-packed schedule relative to the convention's first day. Nevertheless, the second day still boasts appearances from some of anime’s most popular series, such as Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and KONOSUBA. The full schedule for the convention’s second day is as follows:

Time on 3/26 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2023 Red Stage Anime Japan 2023 Green Stage Anime Japan 2023 Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/8PM (3/25) SPY x FAMILY Special Stage, 9:15-9:50 JST Mushoku Tensei II: Jobless Reincarnation Special Stage, 9:50-10:25 JST Lemon Squash Core Special Event Press Conference, 9:20-09:50 JST 10:00/01:00/6:30AM/9PM TV Animation UniteUp! Special Stage, 10:25-11:00 JST Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star TV Anime Cast Talkshow, 10:20-10:50 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30AM/10PM KONOSUBA -An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Special Stage, 11:35-12:10 JST To be announced, 11:00-11:35 JST TV Animation SYNDUALITY Special Stage, 11:20-11:50 JST 12:00/03:00/8:30AM/11PM Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie Special Stage, 12:45-13:20 JST HIGH CARD AJ Special Stage, 12:10-12:45 JST Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister on an Outing Special Stage, 12:20-12:50 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30AM/12AM (3/26) Fate/Grand Order Special Stage, 13:55-14:30 JST The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Special Stage, 13:20-13:55 JST TV Animation The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Special Stage, 13:20-13:50 JST 14:00/05:00/10:30AM/1AM To be announced, 15:05-15:40 JST Paradox Live Show, 14:30-15:05 JST The Dangers in My Heart Special Stage, 14:20-14:50 JST 15:00/06:00/11:30AM/2AM I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too Special Stage presented by BS11, 15:40-16:15 JST TV Anime Tokyo Revengers Special Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST 16:00/07:00/12:30PM/3AM Attack on Titan The Final Season Special Stage, 16:15-16:50 JST My Happy Marriage Premium Talk Show with New Announcements, 16:20-16:50 JST

What to expect from the Attack on Titan Final Season Anime Japan 2023 stage

Barring the two currently unannounced stages and their potential announcements, the Attack on Titan Final Season special stage is undoubtedly Anime Japan 2023’s Day Two highlight. Present will be cast members Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue, with Chiaki Matsuzawa emceeing the panel.

Fans will most likely hear the present cast members discuss their production experience for this highly-anticipated and long-awaited conclusion to the smash-hit anime series. A full-length trailer for the final part of the series is also likely to premiere at the stage. The release dates were thankfully already confirmed alongside a short, 30-second teaser video released several weeks ago.

Other significant Anime Japan 2023 Day Two stage information

The SPY x FAMILY special stage will feature cast members Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, and Kenichiro Matsuda. Kikunosuke Toya, Ryotaro Yamaguchi, Amon Hirai, Magura Sukegawa, Shinnosuke Morikage, Ryuichiro Sakata, masa, Yuki Shimomae, Takumi Magoshi, and Gaku Takamoto will make appearances on the UniteUp! special stage.

The KONOSUBA -An Explosion on This Wonderful World! special stage will feature cast members Rie Takahashi, Aki Toyosaki, Maria Naganawa, Kaori Nazuka, Miyu Tomita, Sayumi Suzushiro, and Shizuka Ishigami. In a similar vein, the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos movie special stage will feature cast members Kotono Kitsuishi, Marina Inoue, Saori Hayami, and Ayane Sakura.

Like the first day's stage list, this isn't all. The Fate/Grand Order special stage will feature cast members Ayako Kawasumi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Rie Takahashi. The Mushoku Tensei II: Jobless Reincarnation special stage will feature cast members Yumi Uchiyama, Tomokazu Sugita, and Ai Kayano. And, the HIGH CARD special stage will feature cast members Gen Sato, Toshiki Masuda, Shun Horie, Haruka Shiraishi, Yuuichirou Umehara, and will be emceed by Ryudo Nakakura.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2’s special stage will feature cast members Atsumi Tanezaki, Ryota Takeuchi, Minami Tsuda, Maki Kawase, Seiichiro Yamashita, Daiki Kobayashi, Reina Ueda, and Kotaro Nishiyama. The Paradox Live Anime Japan 2023 show stage will feature cast members Gakuto Kajiwara, Ryota Takeuchi, Yusuku Kobayashi, Takayuki Kondo, Yoshiki Nakajima, Marina Inoue, Amatsuki, and Makoto Furukawa.

The I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too special stage presented by BS11 will feature cast members Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akari Kito, Kaoria Maeda, and Ayana Taketatsu. The Anime Japan 2023 website also lists “the other” under the cast section, but this is most likely a mistranslation which is meant to say that others will also be present.

The Lemon Squash Core special event press conference stage will feature cast members Kikunosuke Toya, Rikuya Yasuda, Takuma Nagatsuka, Yusuke Shirai, Haruki Ishiya, Tetsuei Sumiya, and Shunichi Toki. Manaka Iwami, Ikumi Hasegawa, Sally Amaki, and Nanako Mori will appear on the Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star TV Anime cast talk show.

The SYNDUALITY TV animation special stage will feature cast members Takeo Otsuka, Aoi Koga, Yusuke Kobayashi, and Konomi Inagaki. The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister on an Outing special stage will feature cast members Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, and Yurika Kubo.

Finally, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse TV animation’s special stage will feature cast members “Shou Komura and more” according to the Anime Japan 2023 website. And, The Dangers in my Heart special stage’s guests will feature cast members Shun Horie, Hina Yomiya, Ayaka Asai, Megumi Han, and Atsumi Tanezaki.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

