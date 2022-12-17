Undead Unluck announces new PV, cast and staff revealed at Jump Festa 2023

Fans of Yoshifumi Tozuka’s popular manga Undead Unluck have been immensely excited about getting an anime adaptation of the series. Since the anime was taking the Jump Studio Neo stage at Jump Fest 2023, the event was expected to reveal the release date. Unfortunately, it didn’t. However, fans were thrilled to see the first promo video, which gave a brief sneak peek at the world of Undead Unluck.

The PV started with Fuuko Izuko lamenting her bad luck, which got the people dear to her killed, including her parents. She decided to commit suicide, but her plan got interrupted by an unusual individual named Undead. He was glad to have finally found her as he could get rid of his immortality and die in peace.

The remaining details of the anime, such as the opening and ending theme song, additional cast members, episode count, and streaming details, will be released in 2023.

Natsuki Hanae and Kenji Nomamura will play Shen and Void in Undead Unluck

Unluck Undead also surprised fans at Jump Festa 2023 by announcing Natsuki Hanae and Kenji Nomamura, the two new cast members to voice Shen and Void, respectively. Natsuki is one of the most well-acclaimed voice actors known for portraying Kamado Tanjiro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, and Kousei Arima in Your Lie in April.

Kenji, on the other hand, has garnered a lot of praise for voicing several villains in One Piece, including Funk Bobby, Kuromarino, Braham, and Jack. He is also famed for playing Ricardo Welkin in Re:Zero, Gouketsu in One Punch Man season 2, and Tatsuma Ushiyama in Golden Kamuy. As announced earlier, Moe Kahara and Yūichi Nakamura will voice the primary characters, Fuuko Izumo and Andy.

I can already tell undead unluck's anime is about to be so fun.

Official synopsis and staff members of Unluck Undead

As per Viz Media, the official synopsis of the anime describes the story as:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally!"

It further continues:

"Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

Tozuka's Undead Unluck 2023 Jump Festa Illustration!

Undead Unluck is reuniting with the official staff of Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force.

The anime adaptation is being produced and planned by TMS Entertainment. David Productions will be animating Undead Unluck, and Yuki Yase will be directing the series. While Hideyuki Morioka will provide the character designs, the music will be composed by Kenichiro Suehiro.

