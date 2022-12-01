Lupin Zero original net anime: Release date, cast, theme songs, and more

Wright Films and TMS Entertainment's Lupin Zero recently revealed a new trailer and a key visual featuring more characters besides the titular protagonist Lupin and the master thief, Jigen. The anime received a premiere screening at the Anime NYC event on November 18, 2022.

Fans were surprised to find out that Tasuku Hatanaka and Shunsuke Takeuchi, two of the most prominent voice actors in the anime industry, will voice Lupin and Jigen in the spin-off series.

The anime is set to be released on December 16, 2022. Follow along with this article to learn more about the streaming platforms and the newly revealed cast members.

Lupin the 3rd’s original theme song Afro "Lupin '68" will be Lupin Zero’s opening theme

The opening theme for Lupin Zero will be Takeo Yamashita’s Afro "Lupin '68," which served as the main theme song for 1971’s Lupin the 3rd.

To improve the quality of the original song, Otomo Yoshihide has taken responsibility for remastering it. Tabito Nanao has sung the ending theme song Lupin Sanse Shudaika II.

DMM TV will broadcast Lupin Zero on Friday, December 16, 2022. As announced earlier, Hidive will be simulcasting the anime on its platform for international fans. The first two episodes will be released on the date mentioned above, and the remaining four will be streamed every Friday. The release timing hasn’t been revealed yet.

Wright Films and TMS Entertainment have revealed four new characters in addition to Lupin Zero:

Yoko - Saori Hayami (Yor Forger in Spy x Family/Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Shinobu - Toa Yukinari (Casca in Berserk/Karin in Naruto: Shippuden)

Lupin l - Yoshito Yasuhara (Toshiyuki Kadokura in Golden Kamuy season 4/Jimmy Kurosaki in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

Lupin ll - Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo in Dragon Ball/Portgas D. Ace in One Piece)

What can you expect from the anime?

The story revolves around the carefree 13-year-old Young Lupin, who spends his days in Tokyo in the middle of a period of rapid economic growth. Lupin will be receiving training regarding the art of stealing. However, he’s stuck in the dilemma of becoming a notorious thief or a law-abiding citizen.

Lupin’s mundane life took an enthralling twist after he crossed paths with Jigen, who held a few delinquents at gunpoint. After joining hands with Jigen, Lupin sets out to explore the fun he never had. However, they ended up in trouble while working together after running into an enigmatic woman.

Lupin Zero is the most awaited prequel spin-off that will look into the life of younger Lupin III dating back to 1960, and the plot is said to be a combination of both original manga and new stories.

