In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the people who fight against the demons lurking in the dark are called Demon Slayer. Although these individuals can’t operate individually or get intel on the 12 Demon Moons, an organization called Demon Slayer Corps was formed a millennia ago, so they can find some of the best fighters who will prove to be nightmares to these creatures.

The organization has several regiments comprised of combat and non-combat individuals, and each of them plays a vital role. The most elite and highest-ranking combatants in the organization are the Hashira and the Pillars. Becoming a Hashira is not easy, though there are ways briefly explained in this article about how a Demon Slayer becomes a Hashira.

What are the essential steps for a Demon Slayer to become a Hashira?

Hashira are known for their unparalleled mastery over their unique swordsmanship and fighting style. They are the highest-ranking members, second only to the leader of the organization, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Every Hashira in the Corps has started from the bottom.

The organization has a total of 10 ranks ranging from lowest to highest: Mizunoto, Mizunoe, Kanoto, Kanoe, Tsuchi-noto, Tsuchi-noe, Hinoto, Hinoe, Kinoto, and Kinoe. A swordsman, on the journey of climbing up the ranks, can check their ranks anywhere at any time by flexing their arms and saying a password, and a Kanji will appear on their wrist, showing their current position.

Ben @BruceNareva Remaining Arcs in Demon Slayer



What arc you wanna see get animated? Remaining Arcs in Demon SlayerWhat arc you wanna see get animated? https://t.co/EiLhHA8smn

Those who wish to become Hashira must be among the strongest combatants in the organization. Hashira candidates must prove their worth by acquiring a kill count of 50 demons or successfully managing to kill one of the members of 12 Demon Moons.

The second and last way to become a Hashira is to become a Tsuguko or a successor of an existing Hashira of the corps, which is usually assumed to be the easiest one. However, one can only become a Tsuguko if they impress a fellow Hashira with their skills, and that is not an easy job, as a Hashira also looks after the Hashira training, which is regarded as the most strenuous training.

𝘎𝘪𝘺𝘶 𝘛𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘰𝘬𝘢 (ぎゆ 富岡) @Rapid_Waves Where is my Tsugoku? It’s about time his daily lessons began.



(He’s back to being cold to his not son) Where is my Tsugoku? It’s about time his daily lessons began.(He’s back to being cold to his not son) https://t.co/CnO9pWZMB8

This harsh training is specially developed by Hashira in the organization and is deemed to be an everlasting trip to hell. The training focuses on the Demon Slayer’s stamina, flexibility, agility, swordsmanship, muscle reinforcement, and battle intellect.

Hashira training is looked after by Hashira themselves, as they are the only individuals aware of the responsibilities that will fall on the shoulders of the new Demon Slayers.

Ana @bluelasso_ just a reminder that it only took 2 months for muichiro to become a hashira just a reminder that it only took 2 months for muichiro to become a hashira https://t.co/UzCeK8pVIH

After a swordsman successfully manages to accomplish all the given requirements mentioned above, they become a Hashira. They are then deployed to certain regions to patrol, where they can gather intel and tackle demons haunting the innocents.

There is no age limit required to become a Hashira, as the only requirement is the potential to withstand powerful demons. Muichiro Tokito is the youngest Hashira in the organization, aged 14, who managed to become a Pillar in a span of just two months, a commendable achievement that only the most powerful Hashira of the Corps, Gyomei Himejima, managed to attain.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far