How did Kagaya Ubuyashiki's sacrifice impact the final fight with Muzan in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer tells the story of the members of the Demon Slayer corps fighting with demons to protect people. From the beginning, their main goal has been to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the first demon ever who uses his blood to turn others into demons.

With numerous failed attempts over 1000 years, finally, the last generation of Demon Slayers, led by Kagaya Ubuyashiki and then his 8-year-old son Kiriya Ubuyashiki, managed to succeed in the impossible task.

Obviously, it took numerous sacrifices from the corps members, but one thing fans never expected was to see Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the corps' Oyakata-sama sacrificing himself along with his family to take Muzan off guard. The impact of this sacrifice seems to have gone beyond what initially meets the eye.

Here are the details about it.

The Demon Slayer corps' failure at destroying Muzan

For over 1000 years, since demons started emerging due to Muzan's interference, the Ubuyashiki clan has led the Demon Slayer Corps in order to defeat Muzan. Although the clan heads could never fight on the front lines due to their frail health, they have maintained tactical support and treated the Demon Slayer Corps members as their own children.

During Kagaya's first meeting with Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, when the latter snapped at him, he explained that he had tried to do so before, but his health did not support him. His deteriorating health as well has been due to Muzan's association with their clan. Basically, the Ubuyashiki clan members are descendants of the same bloodline as Muzan.

Since the bloodline birthed a monster like him, it was cursed that no children born to them will be able to live long. They will also carry a genetic disease whose cure could not be found. When the clan was close to annihilation, a priest offered counsel to kill Muzan to free themselves of the curse.

Ever since, they have led the corps to do the same. Although, once a long time ago they came close to defeating Muzan due to Yoriichi, the first Sun Breath user's skills, who slaughtered over 1500 parts out of 1800 parts of Muzan when he tried to flee the scene after disintegrating himself in little parts, it ultimately failed.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki's sacrifice in Demon Slayer

Kagaya Ubuyashiki became the head of the Demon Slayer Corps when he was just four years old. Since then, he has always burnt with a cold hatred towards Muzan. He admitted it himself when Muzan came to kill him, and he was almost at death's door. His sickness had spread beyond manageable amounts and he was completely bedridden. His physician told him six months before that he would die within a few days, but he persisted just because of this meeting.

The Ubuyashiki clan was blessed with the gift of "Intuition." Basically, they could predict immediate future events to an extent. This time as well, Kagaya was prepared for this and he took measures to ensure this meeting. As a result, when Muzan was about to kill him, he, in a shocking move blasted himself, his wife, and his two eldest daughters to take Muzan off guard.

Even Muzan was in awe of Kagaya after the explosion. Comparing Kagaya's hatred of him with a viper, he seemed to be amazed at how even while being so young Kagaya could hide it so completely with his gentle bearing.

This not only set the premise for the final battle, taking Muzan off guard to protect himself by any means, but it also gave Tamayo, a demon-ally of the corps, to stall Muzan from getting away. After the explosion, the Hashiras and other corps members, along with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, gathered around the scene of the explosion which marked the beginning of the battle.

If it had not been for Kagaya Ubuyashiki's sacrifice, the unprecedented attack on Muzan would not have gone so smoothly. It also gave Tamayo time as she tried to stall Muzan for as long as possible. Muzan consumed her in the end, but it only proved detrimental in the long run.

Kagaya's son Kiriya became the next head and without losing time immediately jumped into battle with his two younger sisters to protect the members by maintaining connection between them.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki's shocking sacrifice was an integral part of the final fight with Muzan. For the first time ever in history, it gave the corps members the opportunity to attack first, which helped them gain the upper hand in the battle.

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series of recent times. With the last episode of the Entertainment District arc leaving fans on a terrible cliffhanger, they are waiting with bated breath for the next episode to come out as soon as possible. Keep yourself updated here with news and features as more episodes are released every Sunday.

