3 Hashiras who can beat Rengoku in Demon Slayer (and 3 who don't stand a chance)

Rengoku is one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. His death in the Mugen Train arc left fans speechless as his enthusiasm and unwavering sense of justice were cherished by everyone. He also happens to be quite strong compared to other Hashiras.

Rengoku's strength was showcased during his death match against Akaza. Despite fighting one of the strongest demons of the 12 Kizuki, the flame Hashira didn't let anyone die on his watch.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga

3 Hashiras that can beat Rengoku in Demon Slayer

1) Gyomei Himejima

rampu 🥭 @fluffylamp A thread on Gyomei Himejima's character arc and how it ties into one of the most important themes in the story. (A longggg thread um also contains manga spoilers ofc.) A thread on Gyomei Himejima's character arc and how it ties into one of the most important themes in the story. (A longggg thread um also contains manga spoilers ofc.) https://t.co/SsYdF982az

Gyomei is considered to be the strongest Hashira in the series. His contribution was monumental in the battle against Kokushibo and Muzan. He was able to keep up with the most powerful member of 12 Kizuki, Upper Moon 1, who also complimented him for being the strongest fighter he'd come across in 300 years.

Gyomei’s raw strength and ability to use Transparent World makes him the strongest Hashira and therefore, he is leagues above Rengoku.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Shinazugawa Sanemi @_GaleSlash



➢lit / detail

➢RP ENG/TH

➢Multi-timeline

➢Rude



"I'm the wind that'll ripped your head off!"



#knyrp WIND PILLAR ❖ SHINAZUGAWA SANEMI➢lit / detail➢RP ENG/TH➢Multi-timeline➢Rude"I'm the wind that'll ripped your head off!" WIND PILLAR ❖ SHINAZUGAWA SANEMI➢lit / detail➢RP ENG/TH➢Multi-timeline➢Rude"I'm the wind that'll ripped your head off!"#knyrp https://t.co/xzoyXrnCm9

Sanemi Shinazugawa had one of the most heartbreaking backstories in the series. Since childhood, he went around hunting demons with mountain blades. He was already good in combat before further polishing his skills after joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Before becoming a pillar, he was able to beat Lower Moon 1 and towards the end of the manga, he was able to contribute towards the death of both Muzan and Kokushibo.

Sanemi’s experience and training makes him an extremely strong Hashira within the organization.

3) Muichiro Tokito

The Mist Hashira is considered to be one of the most talented individuals within the organization. At 14 years old, he happens to be the youngest Hashira in the series.

He was given the title within two months of picking up a blade. Despite losing to Kokushibo, he dealt a heavy blow which enabled Sanemi and Gyomei to defeat the Upper Moon 1.

Based on the performance against Kokushibi, it can be assumed that he is stronger than Kyojuro Rengoku.

3 Hashiras that cannot beat Rengoku

1) Shinobu Kocho

Irusu @Irusuify Official Shinobu Kocho Birthday Illustration by Ufotable Official Shinobu Kocho Birthday Illustration by Ufotable https://t.co/hKQtN9QRWg

Shinobu Kocho is considered to be the weakest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. Physically, she is far weaker than Rengoku. She doesn’t have enough strength to decapitate a demon’s head but she makes up for it in her ability to craft lethal poison.

Rengoku’s top-tier swordsmanship and physical ability would make him stronger than the insect Hashira.

2) Tengen Uzui

The Sound Hashira is definitely a fan-favorite among the Demon Slayer fans. Uzui is extremely fast and strong, but was clearly struggling against the Upper Moon 6 Gyutaro and Daki. He even lost an arm in the process.

Comparing how the two fared against the Upper Moon 6 and Upper Moon 3 respectively, one can assume that Rengoku was the stronger Hashira. Upon his death, Obanai couldn’t believe that he lost to an Upper Moon.

3) Mitsuri Kanroji

Kanroji Mitsuri @DemonslayerLP 【 кαηяσנι мιтѕυяι / 甘露寺蜜璃 】



𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 ❧ 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞



𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 ❧ 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫



𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ❧ 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫



❝ 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦.♡ ❞



❱ 𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 `ღ´ ❰ 【 кαηяσנι мιтѕυяι / 甘露寺蜜璃 】𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 ❧ 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 ❧ 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ❧ 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫❝ 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦.♡ ❞❱ 𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 `ღ´ ❰ https://t.co/NrcvIhab9c

The Love Hashira has a good amount of strength since she has an abnormal muscular constitution. Mitsuri's muscles are eight times denser than a regular human being, which allows her to land heavy blows.

She was strong enough to go up against the Upper Moon 4 demon, Hantengu. However, the match between Rengoku and Mitsuri would be quite close. Since there is no metric to judge one’s strength, we must compare their fights against the Upper Moon demons.

It would be hard to compare since Akaza was leagues above Hantengu and Rengoku ended up losing to him while Mitsuri was able to beat her opponent. That being said, the Flame Pillar does stand a chance against Mitsuri in Demon Slayer.

One Piece's new episode is out! Click here to stay updated with latest anime news.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul