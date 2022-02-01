Fans lose it over new Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc episode

The ongoing Demon Slayer arc has had fans anticipating the fight between the Demon Slayer Corps and Gyutaro and Daki for a long time. With top-tier animation, Ufotable has more than delivered on the expectations.

The show is known for its art style, so fans were eager to witness what the new episode had in store for them. After it was released, it is safe to say that they lost their minds, equally praising and cursing the creators for leaving them with such a terrifying cliffhanger.

Demon Slayer fans fire up Twitter after the new episode

Ep 9 Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc



#鬼滅の刃 Tanjiro Kamado! You have my gratitude! for protecting hinatsuru - Tengen UzuiEp 9 Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc #DemonSlayer KimetsuNoYaiba Tanjiro Kamado! You have my gratitude! for protecting hinatsuru - Tengen UzuiEp 9 Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc#DemonSlayer #KimetsunoYaiba #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayerKimetsuNoYaiba https://t.co/xpeN3nI7DL

#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer The new Demon Slayer episode was good. I know people are going to mostly talk about the battle sequences but for me the highlight of this episode was definitely Uzui and the anime original scenes that were added, It adds more depth to his character. The new Demon Slayer episode was good. I know people are going to mostly talk about the battle sequences but for me the highlight of this episode was definitely Uzui and the anime original scenes that were added, It adds more depth to his character.#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/LzwKoSTttM

The episode starts on a terrifying note, with Tengen's fight with Gyutaro taking a chilling turn. Out of nowhere, the latter suddenly attacks Hinatsuru, who is helping the heroes.

A raging Tengen loses his mind, and fans are transported to the flashback of a beautiful time with him and his three wives together.

buodqvfx @buodqq Demon Slayer Animation is Top Tier Demon Slayer Animation is Top Tier🙏 https://t.co/BlQWkZzHQ6

After Tanjiro saves her, the fight between them resumes, and fans witness a battle where it seems like literal fireworks exploded. This sequence between Uzui and Gyutaro was possibly one of the most cinematic sequences of the entire series up to date.

Megumi 🇵🇸 @kmsawrr DEMON SLAYER NEW EPISODE.. TANJIROU, ZENITSU AND INOSUKE WORK TOGETHER TO DEFEAT DAKI AND THE FIGHT IS REALYY GOING CRAAAAAAZYYYYYYY!!!!!!!! DEMON SLAYER NEW EPISODE.. TANJIROU, ZENITSU AND INOSUKE WORK TOGETHER TO DEFEAT DAKI AND THE FIGHT IS REALYY GOING CRAAAAAAZYYYYYYY!!!!!!!! https://t.co/SLqsHE7nlc

The highlight of this episode was possibly the young trio working together to defeat Daki while constantly evading her Obi attacks. The animation made this sequence flawless and showed how compatible the three have grown in battle together, as they continuously attack while avoiding hits simultaneously.

However, the episode ends on a chilling note, with Inosuke getting stabbed by Gyutaro when he tried to run away with Daki's severed head. Fans also get a glimpse of Tengen's severed hand holding his weapon.

Esta❄️ @knyesta i’m in the minority here but i thought the Demon Slayer episode was great. this scene was chilling and the ost all episode was top tier. i do have an issue with director Sotozaki inserting himself on climatic moments when he’s clearly subpar compared to his peers- i’m in the minority here but i thought the Demon Slayer episode was great. this scene was chilling and the ost all episode was top tier. i do have an issue with director Sotozaki inserting himself on climatic moments when he’s clearly subpar compared to his peers- https://t.co/yBnqAWm06r

Nelson Monroig @Nelsondashing Watching Demon Slayer, Attack on Titans, and Euphoria all on the same day has stressed me out to the max Watching Demon Slayer, Attack on Titans, and Euphoria all on the same day has stressed me out to the max https://t.co/AhAFJAaASq

Storm @AnimexGojo With this episode of demon slayer Uzui Tengen is officially my second best hashira With this episode of demon slayer Uzui Tengen is officially my second best hashira https://t.co/qdr5pKaCiY

The fight between the two parties is finally coming to a head in Demon Slayer. With the terrible cliffhanger out now, fans cannot help but wait anxiously for the next episode to be released as soon as possible.

