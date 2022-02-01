Fans lose it over new Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc episode

The ongoing Demon Slayer arc has had fans anticipating the fight between the Demon Slayer Corps and Gyutaro and Daki for a long time. With top-tier animation, Ufotable has more than delivered on the expectations.
The show is known for its art style, so fans were eager to witness what the new episode had in store for them. After it was released, it is safe to say that they lost their minds, equally praising and cursing the creators for leaving them with such a terrifying cliffhanger.
Demon Slayer fans fire up Twitter after the new episode
The episode starts on a terrifying note, with Tengen's fight with Gyutaro taking a chilling turn. Out of nowhere, the latter suddenly attacks Hinatsuru, who is helping the heroes.
A raging Tengen loses his mind, and fans are transported to the flashback of a beautiful time with him and his three wives together.
After Tanjiro saves her, the fight between them resumes, and fans witness a battle where it seems like literal fireworks exploded. This sequence between Uzui and Gyutaro was possibly one of the most cinematic sequences of the entire series up to date.
The highlight of this episode was possibly the young trio working together to defeat Daki while constantly evading her Obi attacks. The animation made this sequence flawless and showed how compatible the three have grown in battle together, as they continuously attack while avoiding hits simultaneously.
However, the episode ends on a chilling note, with Inosuke getting stabbed by Gyutaro when he tried to run away with Daki's severed head. Fans also get a glimpse of Tengen's severed hand holding his weapon.
The fight between the two parties is finally coming to a head in Demon Slayer. With the terrible cliffhanger out now, fans cannot help but wait anxiously for the next episode to be released as soon as possible.
