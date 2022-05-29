KonoSuba season 3 livestream announces cast members, key visuals, expected release date, and more

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is one of the most popular isekai anime of all time. The series was adapted from the writer and illustrator Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima’s Light Novel series that ran from January 13, 2016, to March 13, 2017.

After a five-year-long pause, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is returning with its third installment. The Konosuba franchise is also getting a spin-off, which will focus on the adventures of Megumin.

Everything to know about KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3

On Saturday evening, May 28, 2022, Season 3 of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! was announced at the livestream event KONOSUBA Channel New Information Reveal Quest Special.

The announcement of Season 3 was enough to get fans around the world thrilled, and additionally, the franchise also raised the bar of excitement by announcing a spin-off as well.

The series has also revealed a Key Visual, featuring all the prominent characters in the series: Aqua, Kazuma, Lalatina, and Megumin. Both seasons of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! was animated under the production house Studio Deen, and the movie Legend of Crimson was animated by J.C. Staff. However, Studio Drive has taken charge of animating Season 3.

Yen Press, which publishes Light Novels, has described the plot of the spin-off as follows:

"Game loving shut-in Kazuma Sato’s life as a young schoolboy in Japan abruptly comes to an early end…or at least it was supposed to. When he opens his eyes, though, he sees a beautiful goddess that offers him a once in an after-lifetime chance to be reborn in a parallel world. The catch is that the world is violent and threatened by a growing evil! "

It further elaborated:

"Fortunately, he can choose any one thing to bring with him. So he chooses the goddess, Aqua! And so his adventure with his gorgeous companion begins–if he could just get enough money and food to survive, keep his goddess out of trouble, and avoid grabbing the attention of the Demon King’s army!"

KONOSUBA channel reveal Quest Special livestream event

The livestream event kicked off by featuring the cast of Jun Fukushima (Kazuma), Sora Amamiya (Aqua), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), and Ai Kayano (Darkness), with Ryoran Hyakuhana being the host.

The event also shared a glimpse of the video game KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Fantastic Days, which was released on February 27, 2020, for iOS and Android devices.

Voice actors of Aqua, Kazuma, Lalatina, and Megumin revealed (Image via KADOKAWAanime)

A recitation drama titled "Blessed in this wonderful world! ~ Under the pride of the Red Demon Tribe! ~ ” was also announced, which will be held on July 3, 2022, by the Readpia reading drama at Tokorozawa Sakura Town, Villion Hall A, Japan.

The timings would be

Daytime: 2:00 pm JST

Night section: 5: 30 JST

Tickets will be available for pre-order from today onwards until June 12, 2022.

Readpia's poster of "Blessed in this wonderful world! ~ Under the pride of the Red Demon Tribe! ~ ” (Image via KODOKAWAanime)

Writer and Director of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima shared their gratitude with congratulatory comments. Natsume Akatsuki commented:

"Congratulations!! on the explosion animation, Konosuba 3rd term! Before the first broadcast of the anime, I never thought that I would be able to continue to this point, but in addition, I’m deeply impressed by the activities of these four people. Congratulations on the new animation."

Meanwhile, Kurone Mishima celebrated:

"I’ve been waiting!! I can't find anything other than this word. You can see them moving in the anime again (and the flames too!) Once again, Congratulations!"

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Staff

Director: Yujiro Abe

Chief Supervisor: Kanyasaki Takaomi

Series Composition: Makoto Uezu

Character Design: Koichi Kikuta

Production House: Studio Drive

Expected release date

The series is continuing after a long hiatus, and there still hasn't been any news regarding its release date in the livestream event. However, as 2022 is going great with an overflow of anime premieres and new sequels, one can expect Season 3 to be released in the winter of 2022.

This is just an assumption, as neither the official site nor the production house has revealed anything regarding the release date.

What will be the plot of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! has been faithful to the Light Novel series. Seasons 1 and 2 have been covered from volume 1 to volume 4, so Season 3 is going to kick off from volume 5 Crimson Magic Clan, Let's & Go!! With 17 volumes, the anime has enough source material for many sequels.

