10 anime characters that no one hates

Some anime characters are simply impossible to hate. Oftentimes, it's because of a combination of traits, such as:

Kindness

How entertaining they are

Lack of polarizing features

Anime characters that are hard to hate aren't always the most popular. There may be some overlap between the two categories, so some popularity poll placements will be listed along with other accolades when applicable.

Also, technically speaking, there is always a character out there that somebody irrationally hates and can't be accounted for.

Ten anime characters who are impossible to hate

10) White Blood Cell (Cells at Work!)

He's also known as U-1146 (Image via David Production)

It would be strange to hate a character for doing their job, especially if it's based on real-life white blood cells. White Blood Cell (also referred to as Neutrophil) is mainly seen fighting other germs. The fights are bloody, yet he plays an instrumental role in keeping the body alive.

When he's not fighting some harmful being, he's often seen socializing with Red Blood Cell and helping her out. Cells at Work! is a cute anime, in general, so it would be silly to hate it for its educational intent.

9) Kusuo Saiki (The Disasterous Life of Saiki K.)

Saiki K. is a lovable anime psychic with a sweet tooth (Image via J.C. Staff)

An overpowered psychic with a heart of gold is impossible to hate. Saiki is always helping other people (even if they don't deserve it), even though he only wishes to live a normal life.

It's pretty funny watching the anime because he tries so desperately to get away from various characters in the most ridiculous of situations. Being ranked 75th out of any anime character on MyAnimeList.com is also pretty impressive, given how niche the series is.

8) Megumin (KonoSuba)

Although her immense popularity can sometimes be perplexing to some KonoSuba fans, she isn't really an anime character that one should hate. A great deal of her popularity comes from the Light Novels that extend past just the anime, but as far as the show is concerned, she's just a fun character.

Her yelling "explosion" and inability to cast it more than once a day is amusing, especially given how impressive the attack looks. She's nowhere near as annoying as Aqua can sometimes be (not to mention useless), although it is worth noting that both characters are the most popular in KonoSuba.

7) Gintoki Sakata (Gin Tama)

Funny anime characters are usually harder to hate (Image via Sunrise)

He has consistently been number one in every Gin Tama popularity poll. That's an impressive feat that not too many characters can boast about in their own anime popularity polls. Yet, one must wonder why he's this popular.

Gintoki is lazy yet exceptionally dedicated to his work. He is a believable main character in a way that doesn't insult the viewer, especially since his flaws are so pronounced. In this way, he's relatable to the viewer; he isn't the standard Shonen protagonist that's been done to death.

6) Eijiro Kirishima (My Hero Academia)

What kind of person would hate Kirishima? (Image via Bones)

A manly yet cool character is a laconic way to describe Eijiro Kirishima. The enigmatic yet wholesome hero can be described as:

Honest

Kind

Competitive

Always seeking to improve himself

Kirishima isn't necessarily the most popular My Hero Academia character, but there is nothing hateable about him. One may take Bakugo, for example, he might be the most popular guy in the anime, but his bullying of Deku and abrasive personality make him easy to despise.

By comparison, Kirishima is a chill guy and is arguably the least hateable character in the anime.

5) Anya Forger (Spy x Family)

Anya plays the role of the daughter in the Spy x Family dynamic (Image via Wit Studio)

One of the most recent anime to take the internet over by storm is Spy x Family. It has an interesting cast, but Anya is arguably the most likable of them all. She's just a young, innocent kid who was subject to some questionable experiments back then.

Still, she has telepathic powers that put her in some interesting interactions with characters around her. It's incredibly wholesome seeing her break through Loid's otherwise cold personality.

4) Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bepop)

The one and only Spike Spiegel (Image via Sunrise)

It's hard to think of a main protagonist cooler than Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bepop. He's laid-back yet can hold his own in any fight, which is perfectly complemented by Cowboy Bepop's amazing animation. Spike is by no means a one-dimensional character, either, so one can't just define him by his seemingly lazy nature.

He's had near-universal acclaim for his character. For instance, Spike won Best Male Character in the Anime Grand Prix twice (one in 1998 and another in 1999). It's difficult to hate him or Cowboy Bepop, for that matter.

3) Nico Robin (One Piece)

Nico Robin is the least dislikable character in the Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation)

It's hard to hate Nico Robin, simply because her personality isn't grating. At worst, some fans of the series might find her underutilized, but that's not something against her character. One Piece is full of lovable characters, but even the most popular characters have their haters.

For example, Sanji and Zoro fans are constantly at each other's throats. Similarly, some people might find Luffy to be obnoxious, even if he's a great character otherwise.

In Nico Robin's case, she's intelligent, quiet, and can be humorous with her occasional grim stories. Unsurprisingly, she's hovered around the top ten in several popularity polls.

It's also refreshing to have a mature character in the Straw Hats crew.

2) Shōyō Hinata (Haikyuu!)

He's a fun protagonist to watch, without ever being overbearing (Image via Production I.G.)

It's hard to hate a guy who keeps on pushing, even if he's at a severe disadvantage. Hinata is a short volleyball player in a sport dominated by tall people. Predictably, he becomes a great player as the series progresses, but that's not necessarily why people don't hate him.

He has an energetic and fun personality with great chemistry with whichever character he is interacting with at the moment. His flaws don't make him unlikeable, and the Haikyuu! series is generally full of beloved characters. Hinata is the main character, and his journey is fun to watch from beginning to end.

He's been regularly near or at the top of Haikyuu's popularity polls.

1) James (Pokemon)

Disliking Team Rocket is generally an unpopular opinion online, especially when it comes to James. It's easy to see how Jessie and Meowth can get on some people's nerves, but James' more suave personality and tragic backstory make him near impossible to hate.

His relationship with Pokemon is often sweet, even if there is a running gag that they often hurt him (Victreebel, Cacnea, and Mareanie are all good examples). Most of his gags are funny, which also helps endear him to the audience.

Plus, Team Rocket can feel like relatable underdogs based on how often Ash and his friends trash them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

