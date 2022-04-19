Black Summoner confirms its premiere in July 2022 with official trailer and key visual

Based on one of the most popular light novels written and illustrated by Doufu Mayoi and Kurogin, Black Summoner is now getting an anime adaptation by Satelight Studios. The novel began its publication in Shōsetsuka ni Narō, a renowned Japanese user-generated novel publishing website.

However, in 2016, Overlap took over the series and began publishing it under the Overlap Bunko label. Black Summoner has been one of the best Isekai fantasy series since 2014, but fans never expected an anime adaptation.

Everything to know about Black Summoner

On February 17, 2022, an anime adaptation of Black Summoner was announced by Satelight Studios. The production house is famed for some of its notable works like Fairy Tail, Somali and the Forest Spirit, and Hellsing Ultimate. So fans of Black Summoner can rest assured with regards to the quality of the animation.

Furthermore, the anime is going to be directed and scripted by Yoshimasa Hiraike, who is renowned for his impeccable work in anime like Wotakoi: Love is Hard for an Otaku and Aria: The Natural.

Black Summoner has released an official trailer along with a new key visual featuring the protagonist Kelvin and other pivotal characters.

Expected release date

Although the production house announced Black Summoner’s premiere in July 2022, the exact date for its release is still unknown. Moreover, the most popular streaming platforms, Crunchyroll and Funimation, have shown a special interest in Black Summoner.

It could be speculated that they will be partnering with the production house, and fans will get a release date pretty soon.

What will be the plot of Black Summoner?

J-Novel Club is a popular light novel publishing company that specializes in translations from Japanese to English. The publishing company has licensed both light novels as well as manga adaptations for English publications, and it has taken Black Summoner under its wing.

Here is a brief introduction to the story that J-Novel Club describes in their own words:

Waking up in a strange new place with no memory of his past life, Kelvin learns that he’s bartered away those very memories in exchange for powerful new abilities during his recent transmigration. Heading out into a whole new world as a Summoner — with his first Follower being the very goddess who brought him over! — Kelvin begins his new life as an adventurer, and it isn’t long before he discovers his hidden disposition as a battle junkie.

It also hints at what fans can look forward to:

From the Black Knight of the Ancient Castle of Evil Spirits to the demon within the Hidden Cave of the Sage, he revels in the fight against one formidable foe after another. Join this OP adventurer in an exhilarating and epic saga as he and his allies carve their way into the annals of history!

In summation

Black Summoner has become one of the most anticipated Isekai anime of the year due to its immense popularity. Since the series belongs to the fantasy genre, it is going to introduce a lot of ferocious monsters, and only those individuals who hold special magical abilities at their disposal would be able to defeat them.

Anime fans are well aware of how the fight between heroes and villains goes. So the new addition to the fantasy anime genre will bring some enthralling action sequences that will take everyone’s breath away.

With eleven volumes, the series has enough source material for the anime. If it adapts from the original storyline, fans should get ready for some real magical adventures.

