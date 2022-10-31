Kaguya-sama: Love is War film announces release date in short teaser

A teaser trailer and key visual for the upcoming Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime film were released on Sunday, October 30, much to the joy of fans everywhere. The film, officially entitled Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends, will adapt the story’s manga arc of the same name.

The film also announced its release date alongside the teaser trailer and key visual’s debut. Thankfully, fans of the smash-hit rom-com anime series will be able to see the film before the end of the year, at least in Japanese theatres.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War film, and more.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War film set to debut December 17, will have AnimeNYC screening

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Kaguya Sama : The First Kiss Never Ends Movie New Key Visual released Kaguya Sama : The First Kiss Never Ends Movie New Key Visual released https://t.co/GiFz78uULe

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime film is set to release in Japanese theaters on December 17, 2022. Unfortunately, for many international fans, this late release date almost certainly means that no international screenings for the film will premiere in 2022. However, fans are unlikely to have to wait until 2023 for these international screenings to arrive.

Stateside, it has been confirmed by the series’ staff that a screening of the film will take place at November’s AnimeNYC convention. The screening will feature a “television episode worth of footage” from the film, likely giving attendees a setup for the film’s plot. It will take place on November 19 at 4:15 PM EST.

A talk panel with lead voice actress Aoi Koga and producers Yuichiro Kikuchi and Tatsuya Ishikawa will also stream worldwide. Koga plays the titular character Kaguya Shinomiya, while Kikuchi and Ishikawa are best known for their associations with A-1 Pictures and Aniplex, respectively.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-" - Anime Trailer!



The anime will have special theatrical screening in Japan in December 17.



"Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-" - Anime Trailer!The anime will have special theatrical screening in Japan in December 17.https://t.co/N8HZZAwdG6

The anime will have a special screening in Japanese theaters, but will be aired on television in Japan following this special screening. This may be a positive sign that international fans of the series will get to experience the film much sooner than otherwise expected, with no apparent goal to maximize box office numbers.

The arc will take place after the end of the television anime’s third season, entitled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, which ended with an hour-long finale on June 24. The season premiered on April 9, with an advanced screening being hosted on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles, as well as the Japan Society in New York.

The series’ manga recently announced its intent to end serialization in the next issue, making good on earlier promises that the series would conclude by the end of 2022. The manga entered its final arc in October 2021.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes