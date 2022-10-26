One Piece Film: Red's 10 weeks of dominance ends as Sword Art Online: Progressive takes top spot

After 10 weeks of dominance, One Piece Film: Red has finally lost its #1 box office spot to the latest Sword Art Online: Progressive anime film. While the former still earned roughly 140 thousand yen from Friday to Sunday, it wasn’t enough to match up to the premiering Sword Art Online film this weekend.

Additionally, the Sword Art Online: Progressive films are not only some of the most fan-favorite franchise offerings, but also one of the most popular recent anime film series. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that One Piece Film: Red lost its top spot to the highly-anticipated movie.

Sword Art Online: Progressive sequel dethrones One Piece Film: Red at box office on premiere weekend

The Sword Art Online: Progressive film is fully titled Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive - Scherzo of a Dark Dusk.

In its opening weekend, the film sold 209,000 tickets and earned 343,531,796 yen between Friday and Sunday, eclipsing Film: Red’s total for this weekend and claiming the #1 spot.

Film: Red fell to #3 at the box office as a result, also being beaten out by the live-action Body Search adaptation on its second weekend. Body Search took home 147,773,060 yen across 124,000 tickets, for a grand total of 484,442,100 yen and 390,000 tickets over its 2 weekends in theaters.

One Piece Film: Red earned 141,164,400 yen across 104,000 tickets this past weekend, bringing its cumulative totals to 12.5 million tickets and 17,334,747,850 yen. The film opened in Japan on August 6, 2022, and has since become the franchise’s highest-selling and highest-earning film.

The film also surpassed Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-earning film to open in Japan during 2022 thus far. It also sits at #6 on the all-time highest-earning anime films in Japan and #9 on the all-time highest-earning films (overall) in the country.

One Piece Film: Red is set to premiere internationally beginning in November. The North American, Australian, and New Zealand releases will be coming in the month’s first week. Several other international releases have also been announced by Crunchyroll, with most territories seeing the film arrive by the end of the year.

