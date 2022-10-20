Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama set to attend Anime NYC

It was announced on Wednesday that Attack on Titan’s creator, author, and illustrator Hajime Isayama will be attending Anime NYC in November. Both Kodansha staff and the staff of Anime NYC announced the event, seemingly confirming Isayama’s attendance beyond a reasonable doubt.

Anime NYC is one of the most popular North American anime conventions, especially in terms of those which focus solely on anime and manga rather than general cartoons and comics. In addition to Isayama’s general presence, Kodansha is also hosting a booth featuring an Attack on Titan activation at the event.

Attack on Titan’s Hajime Isayama to host an autograph signing on November 18 for attendees of the event

The visit by Isayama to Anime NYC will mark the mangaka’s first event in the U.S. despite the immense popularity of Attack on Titan in the country. While the series has been incredibly popular, especially in recent years, COVID-19 as well as there being several domestic Japanese festivals to attend likely contributed to this reality.

Isayama will host an autograph signing on November 18 for attendees of the event. November 19 will see him discuss Attack on Titan on the event’s Main Stage. Anime NYC will release information regarding tickets for both events beginning in early November.

As aforementioned, Kodansha will also host a booth for the series, likely as a means of letting fans who don’t secure tickets to the prior two events still interact with the series in some way.

Maestrotaku @Maestrotakus @animenyc @KodanshaManga AnimeNYC social media team bracing for this nuclear announcement drop @animenyc @KodanshaManga AnimeNYC social media team bracing for this nuclear announcement drop https://t.co/rN6D4NbtDd

Anime NYC is set to take place from November 18 to November 20, 2022, at various times each day, ranging from 10 am EDT to 7 pm EDT. The convention, presented by Crunchyroll, will likely feature several additional big-name guests, set to be revealed as the convention draws nearer. The convention will take place at the Javits Center on the island of Manhattan itself.

In addition to the aforementioned events focused on Isayama and his flagship series, Anime NYC will be screening the world premiere of the High Card anime. The premiere will feature original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno, as well as producer Hiroki Okamoto.

Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi, Shigeto Koyama, and Shushio will also be hosted at the convention. Mob Psycho 100 voice actor Setsuo Ito will also be attending The event will also see Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway director Shuko Murase, Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino, Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida, and Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura in attendance.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes