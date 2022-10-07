Is Attack on Titan coming to Fortnite? Collab leaks, explained

"Is Attack on Titan coming to Fortnite?" has become a common question on social media and within the game's community. Players go into a frenzy as soon as anything that's remotely relatable to the anime is showcased in-game (despite not being related).

That said, Attack on Titan is unlikely to collaborate with Epic Games anytime soon, and with good reason. Considering that a Dragon Ball Super crossover followed two back-to-back Naruto collaborations, the gap between them is not nearly enough.

Attack On Titan @AttackOnTitan Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 set for 2023 Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 set for 2023 https://t.co/7YAOXuFlB4

That said, while a collab may be in the works, it won't come to fruition this year. If the collaboration does take place, it'll be sometime around 2023 after the final season of AoT is announced.

Considering the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was done alongside a collaboration in-game, the developers will follow the same pattern. Since it's a win-win situation and cross-promotion for both parties, it's the best option.

With all that said, is Attack on Titan coming to Fortnite soon? No, it's going to be long before anything official is announced. On that note, here's a rundown of what players can expect if and when the collaboration comes to Fortnite.

Expected content for a possible Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration

Omni-directional mobility gear, or ODM gear, is a type of equipment that soldiers use to fight Titans. To master it, one must have extraordinary physical aptitude and mental fortitude. [AoT 101]Omni-directional mobility gear, or ODM gear, is a type of equipment that soldiers use to fight Titans. To master it, one must have extraordinary physical aptitude and mental fortitude. https://t.co/UrTEPfa1TH

While one can say that Attack on Titan is not coming to Fortnite anytime soon, a lot can be expected, considering how popular the franchise is. For starters, omni-directional mobility gear will make a fine addition to the game.

Given how popular swinging mechanics are, having the ability to boost into the air and move about will become an instant hit for players. With the power of Unreal Engine 5, implementing these mechanics in-game will be easy.

If the developers have something similar planned, this will take a few months to develop and perfect. Getting it right the first time around is extremely important, given the scale of the franchise. Aside from mechanics, plenty of characters and cosmetics will crossover as well.

Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Levi Ackerman, and perhaps even Erwin Smith will be brought into the game as skins. Speaking of characters, man-eating Titans may also be brought in as monsters on the island. Given that towering Caretakers were added during Fortnitemares 2021, adding these giants shouldn't be a problem.

If not added to the island, they may feature in the LTM for the crossover. This would allow developers to have more creative control over the enemy type and allow players to interact with them more freely.

#Fortnite "The fall of Apollo is the rise of The Sideways"I wanted to do a render with the new caretaker monsters that came out a few days ago! so I decided to do and AOT x Fortnite render :DI hope you all like it! #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Season8 "The fall of Apollo is the rise of The Sideways"I wanted to do a render with the new caretaker monsters that came out a few days ago! so I decided to do and AOT x Fortnite render :DI hope you all like it! #Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/u4FJpaHK64

In addition to the LTM, Epic Games could also set up a creative hub for the occasion. If the rumors of Fortnite Creative 2.0 are true, the hub will be one of the first to utilize next-gen tools for creation in-game. Given the franchise's popularity, Epic will go full throttle on content.

Players must remain calm and composed until leakers find viable evidence or an official announcement. Until then, players will have to make do with fan art and concepts for the collaboration.

