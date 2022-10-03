Two new skins have been confirmed for FortniteMares 2022

Now that Fortnitemares 2022 has been officially announced, players are thrilled to receive their yearly installment of the in-game spookiness. While the developers haven't divulged anything about the upcoming event, players are hopeful that it will be at par with events from past years.

Although there hasn't been any official dispatch, the community is reasonably aware of what Fortnitemares 2022 entails. In May, the developers announced the winners of this year's concept royale, and it's finally time for those two skins to make their way into the game.

Congrats to @kitsunexkitsu and @Dreowings, our Concept Royale winners. Keep an eye out for these concepts to be turned into in-game Outfits during Fortnitemares.

For the unversed, Fortnitemares is an annual event hosted by Epic Games in their flagship Battle Royale video game Fortnite. The event commemorates Halloween and the spooky month of October. Players get to experience Halloween-inspired cosmetic items, quests, and LTMs.

Fortnitemares 2022 will finally bring the Glare and Sorrows outfit to the game

Fortnitemares 2022 will kick off on October 18, 2022, and players will finally experience the skins they have been yearning for. The Glare and Sorrow outfits, winners of Concept Royale 2022, are finally coming to the game. While there is a vacuum pertaining to the details of the upcoming event, the two skins have been confirmed.

In case you forgot, these two outfits will be added to the game next month as part of Fortnitemares 2022! These skin concepts were made by @kitsunexkitsu & @Dreowings

The Glare concept has been designed by @Dreowings, a 19-year-old self-taught artist. This is their first submission that has made it into Fortnite. The second concept of The Sorrow skin has been designed by @kitsunexkitsu, a 22-year-old artist. Kitsu is highly revered in the community for their designs and is the creator of the popular Charlotte and Marigold skin.

Shadow Midas and the Volume 11 Bundle are now available...

Although the two skins have been confirmed, the developers are yet to share any communique regarding their arrival and pricing. Epic Games is already in the Halloween spirit and has kicked off the celebration by bringing back Shadow Midas and adding new spooky cosmetics to the item shop.

Shadow Midas is currently in the shop and can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks. The skin is reactive, with its purple color getting more pronounced with every kill. Fortnite has a plethora of Shadow-style skins, and players can expect to see more of them in the item shop in the next few days.

A thread on what to expect in terms of skins from this year's Halloween event. Below are some SURVEY skins that fit the theme of the spooky season.



FORTNITEMARES 2022

In addition to the aforementioned skins, players will see many new spooky outfits. The latest Fortnite August 2022 Skins Poll showcased a profusion of skins, many of which align perfectly with the Halloween theme. It is plausible that players might get to see multiple characters from the leaked skin survey.

Many players believe Fortnitemares 2022 will finally bring Freddy Kruger and Ghostface into the game. Building upon a recent cryptic announcement by the developers, there is a growing consensus in the community that the iconic skin is finally coming to Fortnite. However, this remains a speculation.

Epic Games is very proactive when it comes to community involvement. The developers are very receptive to the vocal and inclusive community surrounding Fortnite, and turning user-generated concepts into in-game outfits is a testament to their devotion.

