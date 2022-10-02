Fortnitemares 2022 teaser hints at Freddy Kruger and Scream skins

It's October, and it's time for Fortnitemares. The game wholeheartedly embraces the tradition and every year puts on a spectacle eerie enough to send chills down the spine. For 2022, the event will return on October 18, and everything will turn spooky.

The developers also shared a cryptic message that hints toward a Freddy Kruger and a Ghostface skin. The news has swept the community, and players are excited to get their hands on the outfit.

Fortnitemares returns October 18. Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things.Fortnitemares returns October 18. https://t.co/0sGXaHphzl

Fortnitemares is the game's annual celebration of October and Halloween for the unversed. The entire map gets a spooky theme for the event, and many appropriate items like ghosts are added. Players also get a fresh set of spooky skins and several eerie challenges and LTMs.

Fortnitemares 2022 might finally bring Freddy Kruger to the game

Fortnite's official Twitter handle recently divulged details about the event and stated that:

"'Tis the season of screams, bad dreams and all monstrous things."

The community was quick to decipher that they might soon see a Freddy Kruger and Ghostface skin in the game. Fortnitemares brings about many new spooky cosmetic items to the game. Players have been anticipating a Freddy Kruger skin for some time now. Each new season brings hope that the iconic will finally come to the game.

Players skillfully unraveled the text and connected the allegory to the characters. They believe the word 'screams' hints at Ghostface, and the word 'bad dreams' indicates Freddy Kruger. The characters align perfectly with the Halloween theme and will be a befitting tribute to the icons.

For the uninitiated, Freddy Kruger is an iconic character from the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street. Freddy is a dream demon who haunts teenagers in their dreams. As for Ghostface, he is the main villain in the Scream franchise. It derives its name from a rubber Halloween mask inspired by a painting called The Scream.

While no official announcement has been made about the collaboration, players hold that the crossover will finally materialize. As of now, there isn't any information on when the skins will be released and at what price. It is also unclear if the outfit will be up for grabs from the item shop or if it will just be a limited-time in-game cosmetic.

What to expect from Fortnitemares 2022

These skin concepts were made by @Dreowings In case you forgot, these two outfits will be added to the game next month as part of Fortnitemares 2022!These skin concepts were made by @kitsunexkitsu In case you forgot, these two outfits will be added to the game next month as part of Fortnitemares 2022!These skin concepts were made by @kitsunexkitsu & @Dreowings 🔥 https://t.co/VuP82dTP9y

While there is a mystery about whether these characters will be coming to the game, players know about the two upcoming skins. Earlier this year, Epic Games hosted a competition inviting concept skins. Two were selected from all the entries and will be introduced into the game during Fortnitemares 2022.

Players can also expect iconic spooky skins like Shadow Midas and Mincemeat to return to the item shop. They can also expect new spooky LTMs and a possible spooky tangent in the storyline. With the 5th anniversary celebrations and the upcoming Fortnitemares event, Chapter 3 Season 4 is off to an impressive start.

