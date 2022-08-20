Fan-favorite Fortnite LTM is coming back to the game

As many may already know, Fortnite is all about survival. The objective of the game is to survive longer than any other player and try to claim a victory by doing that. However, Epic Games has released many different limited-time game modes that do not follow this formula.

The first-ever LTM was 50v50, which was released all the way back in the first season of the popular video game. Unlike many other game modes, 50v50 is a big-team mode, where two teams of 50 players each fight against each other.

It turns out that Epic Games will be bringing this game mode back, but with a twist. 50v50 will see a return, but with a reduced team size and as another Zero Build game mode.

Let's take a look at what the latest leaks have revealed about the popular Fortnite LTM returning to the game.

Fortnite is bringing back its OG limited-time game mode

The 50v50 was first released all the way back in December 2017 and was the first limited-time game mode to arrive in the game. In fact, it was released just a few days before Season 2 came out.

In this game mode, players are put into two different teams of 50 players. There is no respawn, but players can revive their teammates. Essentially, it's like a squad game mode, but instead of 25 teams with four players each, two large teams of 50 players play against each other.

HYPEX @HYPEX 50v50 is set to return soon and it's marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name "Big Battle - Zero Build" but it's only 40v40 this time.



It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. 50v50 is set to return soon and it's marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name "Big Battle - Zero Build" but it's only 40v40 this time.It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. https://t.co/6lvPamV3iu

Epic Games recently released the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16, adding a fair amount of new content to the game. While everyone was hyped for the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, Epic has added much more than just that.

According to popular Fortnite leakers, the video game developer is working on releasing a new limited-time game mode called Big Battle. This will be a new version of the 50v50 in combination with the Zero Build game mode.

However, the upcoming version of the Fortnite game mode will have even more changes. Instead of two teams of 50 players, the mode will feature two teams of 40 players. Additionally, players will start with a loadout that includes two weapons and healing items, a decision that is sure to make the game mode much more interesting.

The game mode will be amazing

Epic Games will enable skill-based matchmaking for this game mode, which should hopefully make it more balanced. In the past, many 50v50 games would be extremely lopsided, which definitely took the fun out of the mode.

The improved game mode will even feature bots. However, they will probably only be available in the brackets of low-skilled players, just as is the case in regular modes.

The Tactical Shotgun will be unvaulted with the upcoming Fortnite game mode (Image via Epic Games)

Like before, the mode will have no respawns, but reviving will be enabled. It is important to note that the original 50v50 mode came out long before Epic Games even released reboot vans into the game, so it will be interesting to see if the developers allow rebooting.

Furthermore, it seems like the Tactical Shotgun will finally be unvaulted, at least for this Fortnite game mode. If leaks are to be believed, players will start every match with four different items, including the popular shotgun, a Burst Assault Rifle, mini shields, and bandages.

