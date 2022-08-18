Fortnite: How to collect Epic tier weapons or higher

Players have to collect Epic tier weapons or higher for the latest Fortnite Battle Royale challenge. The challenge is part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration and is included in a mini event called "Power Unleashed."

Although the event was released on Tuesday, August 16, Epic Games did not release all the challenges immediately. Instead, players got access to two sections of challenges immediately. New sections will be coming out every day.

In this article, we will explain how to collect Epic tier weapons or higher and the most effective way to finish this challenge.

New Fortnite challenge requires players to collect Epic tier weapons or higher

To collect Epic tier weapons or higher, one simply needs to play the game naturally and pick up purple or better weapons. It's important to note that Dragon Ball Super challenges are available until Tuesday, August 30. This means that players have around two weeks to complete them.

The Fortnite challenge that requires players to collect Epic tier weapons or higher is one of the easiest challenges yet. The best thing about it is that it can be completed naturally without putting in extra effort.

New Fortnite players may be confused about different rarities, so here they are in ascending order:

Common (Gray)

Uncommon (Green)

Rare (Blue)

Epic (Purple)

Legendary (Gold)

Mythic (Yellow)

Players can pick up any type of Fortnite weapon, including a shotgun, an assault rifle, or a submachine gun.

Keep in mind that gamers have to pick up weapons for this challenge and other items will not work. For example, the Nimbus Cloud is a Mythic item, but it is not a weapon, which means that it's not eligible for the challenge.

Furthermore, it's important to note that some weapons, such as Grenades, only have one rarity. Therefore, they are not eligible for the challenge either as their only rarity is Common/Gray.

Considering that only two weapons of Epic or higher rarity need to be collected, the challenge can be completed easily in a single game.

The easiest way to complete the Fortnite challenge

Team Rumble is the perfect game mode where Fortnite players can complete challenges. If one is struggling to collect Epic tier weapons or higher and complete the challenge, they can simply join a Team Rumble match and complete it without much effort.

This game mode features respawns, which means that players can have multiple attempts at completing the challenge. Additionally, the mode has many casual players who are not extremely skilled at the game.

What makes Team Rumble perfect for the challenge is the frequency of Supply Drops. They appear on the map very often and considering that they reward players with Epic or better weapons, the challenge can be completed by opening two Supply Drops.

To complete the Fortnite challenge, one simply needs to pick up high-quality weapons from the ground. Players don't have to use them or carry them in their inventory after picking them up. This means that one can share these weapons with their friends and help them finish the challenge as well.

