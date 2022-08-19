Fortnite: Zero Build Team Rumble details have been revealed

Fortnite Battle Royale players have a lot to look forward to. Epic Games has been developing a new variant of Team Rumble for the past few months, and it appears that it's ready to be released.

Team Rumble has been in the game for a couple of years and is one of the most popular game modes. Unlike other battle royale modes, Team Rumble features respawns, and instead of survival, the goal of the game mode is to get more eliminations than the opposing team.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames For anyone curious, here's the main starting items for "Big Battle" For anyone curious, here's the main starting items for "Big Battle" https://t.co/UIbteuo4TI

The game mode is perfect for casual players, which is why Epic Games decided to develop a Zero Build version. The new version of Team Rumble was first leaked a few months ago, but it was updated with the v21.40 update, which was released on Tuesday, August 16.

We now have more information about the upcoming big-team mode in Fortnite Battle Royale, including its items, team sizes, and more.

Fortnite Battle Royale is getting a perfect big-team game mode

The upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale game mode will be very similar to the 50v50 mode that was introduced in late 2017. This game mode was the first LTM to be released into the game, which is why many players enjoyed it.

Epic eventually turned the 50v50 mode into Team Rumble, which is now a permanent mode. Unfortunately, building is enabled in it, which isn't perfect for those who are not good at it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The previously leaked Zero Build Team Rumble LTM has been added to the files:



Two large teams of players fight to the finish! This mode has extra loot and building disabled, a storm that is more lethal, and a shorter match length time than the standard Battle Royale modes. The previously leaked Zero Build Team Rumble LTM has been added to the files:Two large teams of players fight to the finish! This mode has extra loot and building disabled, a storm that is more lethal, and a shorter match length time than the standard Battle Royale modes. https://t.co/CPr5wQB8rn

The leaked game mode will feature 80 players in total, which is more than the lobby size of Team Rumble. Players will be split into two teams, and it appears that the objective of the game mode will be to survive until the end.

Here is the in-game description of the upcoming game mode:

"Two large teams of players fight to the finish! This mode has extra loot and building disabled, a storm that is more lethal, and a shorter match length time than the standard Battle Royale modes."

It appears that the new Fortnite game mode will combine elements from 50v50, Team Rumble, and Blitz game modes. Considering that building will be disabled, we expect it to become very popular.

More details about the new game mode

Epic Games will enable bots in the new Fortnite game mode. This sounds unusual, but there have been leaks about the game mode having skilled-based matchmaking, so adding bots makes a lot of sense.

Furthermore, unlike in the classic Team Rumble mode, respawning will not be enabled. However, players will be able to be revived by their teammates and possibly even rebooted.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- 80 Players Total, 40 per team

- Bots are enabled in this mode

- Respawning isn't enabled (1 life)

- You spawn in with a Burst AR, Tactical Shotgun, 4 Minis, and 10 bandages (image VIA Some Zero Build Big Battle LTM Notes:- 80 Players Total, 40 per team- Bots are enabled in this mode- Respawning isn't enabled (1 life)- You spawn in with a Burst AR, Tactical Shotgun, 4 Minis, and 10 bandages (image VIA @GMatrixGames Some Zero Build Big Battle LTM Notes:- 80 Players Total, 40 per team- Bots are enabled in this mode- Respawning isn't enabled (1 life)- You spawn in with a Burst AR, Tactical Shotgun, 4 Minis, and 10 bandages (image VIA @GMatrixGames) https://t.co/NrOVP9hQg0

Finally, players will start with a predetermined loadout. At the start of every Big Battle match, players will receive a Burst Assault Rifle, Tactical Shotgun, four Small Shield Potions, and 10 Bandages.

The release date of the mode is currently unknown, but it may come out in Chapter 3 Season 4.

