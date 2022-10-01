Fortnite YouTuber finds the best landing spot in Chapter 3 Season 4

As a Fortnite YouTuber and content creator, Nick Eh 30 (aka Nick Amyoony) knows his way around the island pretty well. Despite the game being early into the new season, he's managed to find the perfect landing spot already. What's more, this landing spot is so good that players will be able to use it to outplay The Herald.

Given that The Herald's Burst Rifle is capable of shredding builds and players alike, having it in the inventory makes a lot of sense. While it is a bit difficult to obtain under normal circumstances, following this method makes it easier than ever before. That being said, here's how to land at Nick Eh 30's favorite spot.

Sunburned Shack is by far the best early-game landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Land at Sunburned Shack to gear up quickly (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Sunburned Shack won't be a familiar name to most players, and rightfully so. The landmark is part of a group of tiny islands off the eastern coast of the mainland located directly behind the Last Legs, aka the destroyed Mighty Monument.

What makes this miniature archipelago so amazing is that hardly anyone lands here. This is because rotating towards the mainland can become an issue due to how the islands are spaced out. However, thanks to some high IQ plays by Nick Eh 30, that problem has been solved.

Once geared up, go west to Seven Outpost VII (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The tiny island landmark of Sunburned Shack is home to four houses, and each contains at least one chest. In total, seven chests can be found here. Additionally, there are 22 floor loot spots as well. Once the island has been looted, the next step is to rotate westward.

Just off the west coast of Sunburned Shack, players will find a familiar landmark called Seven Outpost VII. Apart from chests and ammo boxes, this landmark also contains a vault. The best part about it is that players only need one key to unlock it. If a key can be found, that's bonus loot to be had.

Glide towards the bottom left of the Chrome tornado to get the best possible boost (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once shields have been maxed out and enough gear has been collected within the opening minutes of the match, players can use the rift to rotate towards the Chrome tornado. The goal is to land on the western side of this unnatural weather phenomenon and ride it until the Glider can open high above the Herald's Sanctum.

Once in the air, players can scout the area and position themselves at a good vantage point. As some readers would have guessed by now, the goal is to third-party opponents that are challenging The Herald. Rather than fighting her outright, this method can be used to weaken her indirectly without wasting ammo or losing HP.

Take the high ground at Herald's Sanctum (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

In the process, players can even eliminate weakened opponents that have taken a beating from The Herald and her Chrome wolves. With a bit of luck and accuracy, The Herald's Burst Rifle will fall into the player's hands in no time.

On that note, keep in mind that for this strategy to work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, precision is of the utmost importance. Players need to land, loot, and rift towards the tornado as soon as possible to gain the advantage. If there's a long delay, The Herald may already be defeated.

