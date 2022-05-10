Fortnite YouTuber goes up against 100 players with just 1 Lightsaber: Here's how it went

Nick Eh 30 is currently one of the most entertaining Fortnite YouTubers . Instead of uploading simple gameplay videos, he tries to be creative with his content, oftentimes collaborating with other creators as well as his fans.

In one of his recent videos, Nick decided to have fun with the all-new Lightsabers in Fortnite, currently part of the game as part of the Star Wars collab. This melee weapon is extremely exciting to use and is really powerful in close-range combat. Only a few Lightsaber hits are enough to vaporize the enemy, and Nick wanted to test how broken it really is.

Titled '1 Lightsaber vs 100 Fortnite players,' Nick Eh 30's recent YouTube Short shows how overpowered the Lightsabers are. He and his squad used them to wipe an entire lobby out in just a few seconds.

Nick Eh 30 has some fun with Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To celebrate May the Fourth, Epic Games unvaulted the Lightsabers for a few days. The melee weapon returned with its original stats and performance. It stacks up hits and does increasingly high damage with every consecutive hit.

Every hit of the Lightsaber deals 45, 45, 25, 25, 25, and 150 damage. A strike deals 45, a spin 25, and a slam 150.

Nick and his squad stood in a circle with 100 players attacking them from all sides. As soon as the players came close, the four of them started swinging their Lightsabers and melted their opponents one by one.

This is why Fortnite is a gift that we must treasure! A lightsaber duel between Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff…This is why Fortnite is a gift that we must treasure! A lightsaber duel between Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff… This is why Fortnite is a gift that we must treasure! 😂 https://t.co/AaeVsmIbuK

"I can't see. I literally have no idea what's happening."

The entire confrontation was extremely chaotic. All the players were disintegrating into pixels and only the neon lights from the Lightsabers were visible. Clearly, it was a hilarious mess that both Nick and his fans enjoyed equally.

When will the Lightsabers in Fortnite go back to the vault?

Players can enjoy melting their enemies with the Lightsabers before they return to the vault once again. Since the Star Wars collaboration this time was much bigger than the previous May 4 celebration, instead of being available for a couple of days, the Lightsabers will be here until May 17.

Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more!



Access more: Returning to Fortnite from a galaxy far, far away…Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more!Access more: fn.gg/Maythe4th Returning to Fortnite from a galaxy far, far away…Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more!Access more: fn.gg/Maythe4th https://t.co/GtKS2ikoAw

Once the Lightsabers return to the vault, players will feel the absence of a fun Mythic weapon. Hopefully, Epic Games is prepared to launch another such Mythic weapon or probably bring back the Spider-Man web-shooters to replace the light sabers.

