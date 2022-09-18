Who is The Herald in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

The Herald, formerly known as The Bloomwatcher, is the antagonist of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Although she may look like a Pluxarian, the new seasonal trailer says otherwise. At the moment, her origins are unknown and how she fits into the storyline is still a mystery.

Nevertheless, thanks to some sharp-eyed theorists within the community, there's enough information to conclude this. While that may change when official lore is introduced, it does provide a basic understanding of who or what she may be.

The Herald is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's Harbinger of Doom

While it was initially thought that The Herald was the one controlling The Reality Tree on the island, the trailer has put to rest those speculations. In actuality, she's solely responsible for bringing Chrome to the island. Although the "how" is still unknown, the "why" is obvious.

Much like the main antagonists and villains before her, she too desires to bring about the end of the island, but not for herself. In all probability, she has strong ties to none other than the Cube Queen and is acting in her stead.

Considering that the matriarch controls The Kymera, The Herald may be part of that empire or species. When the Queen drowned as the island flipped over, the new antagonist took it upon herself to continue the mission and purge the island of all life.

Rezztro @Rezztro



And if any of you say my previous tweet, I made a theory in August that The Bloomwatcher is the herald of the cube queen. So, if I’m right The Cube Queen may return soon! #Fortnite The nicknamed character, “The Bloomwatcher”, is officially named The Herald.And if any of you say my previous tweet, I made a theory in August that The Bloomwatcher is the herald of the cube queen. So, if I’m right The Cube Queen may return soon! #Fortnite Paradise The nicknamed character, “The Bloomwatcher”, is officially named The Herald. And if any of you say my previous tweet, I made a theory in August that The Bloomwatcher is the herald of the cube queen. So, if I’m right The Cube Queen may return soon!😳 #Fortnite #FortniteParadise https://t.co/LUpac6zjEt

Since she's not as strong as the Cube Queen, who can outright invade an island and overpower its defenders, her methods are more subtle. This would explain why Chrome will slowly spread over the island and not take things over in one go.

On that note, it can be said with some certainty that The Herald is likely holding down the fort until the Cube Queen returns. Given that a new map may be featured in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5, there are chances of her rising from the depths of the ocean at the end of the new season.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5.



Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included these



Originally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main?? Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5.Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included theseOriginally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main?? https://t.co/3c4x50U9uT

That being said, this is all based on speculation. With the downtime still active, there's not much lore to rely upon for information. Nevertheless, this theory may still pan out since there's a definite pattern at play here.

What are The Herald's powers and where is she located on the island?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey HOME SWEET CHROME



Chrome’s not only taking over points of interest, it’s built a brand new one. Ascend Herald’s Sanctum (near the abandoned Sanctuary) and stand atop this tower of honorable and hexagonal foundations. HOME SWEET CHROMEChrome’s not only taking over points of interest, it’s built a brand new one. Ascend Herald’s Sanctum (near the abandoned Sanctuary) and stand atop this tower of honorable and hexagonal foundations. https://t.co/DLUCBNULRy

As seen in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 cinematic trailer, The Herald has the ability and power to control Chrome. She is likely able to accelerate its spread and use the substance to materialize into any object she may want to create.

This would explain how she was able to build the Herald's Sanctum near instantaneous. She will likely remain at this POI until the season ends. In addition to giving shape to Chrome, she can command the substance to mutate all organic life on the island.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey An image of the map! An image of the map! https://t.co/QmI9J0IM1T

Chrome now covers both flora and fauna on the island. Even the mighty tornadoes that spawned on the island have now been Chrome-ified. At this rate, everything will be consumed by Chrome sooner or later.

To make matters worse, The Paradigm, played by Brie Larson in-game, is the only surviving member of The Seven on the island. On that note, it's left to be seen how she and the island's defenders deal with this threat. Reality will need all the help possible to overcome this new threat with reality.

