Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Story trailer explained: Chrome takeover, map changes, new skins, and more

The official story trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has finally dropped and every Fortnite player is both excited and confused for what awaits them when the game comes back online.

Moreover, there were some major pieces of information like the reveal behind The Paradigm's mask, which turned out to be Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel actor, Brie Larson.

The trailer also revealed several key elements that were yet to come in the game but did not leave any context on the emergence of Chrome, which was supposed to be one of the key factors in the new storyline. However, there is now another reality that loopers are aware of apart from the one they are currently a part of in the game.

From the Chrome takeover to the island's new big villain, here's everything that went down in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Paradise's cinematic trailer.

Chrome takes over the Island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 story trailer

The cinematic trailer for the new Fortnite season Paradise premiered a few moments ago, and left the loopers wanting more context for all that went down. The trailer begins with Origin looking at the map of the island on a screen, noticing the spread of chrome across the island.

He then turns to Scientist and asks about the emergence of the mysterious element and how it is spreading so rapidly everywhere. To this, Scientist exclaims that he had never seen such a rapid amount of accelerated cytokinesis in a particle matter before.

That's when Chrome slowly starts taking over the microscope first and then The Scientist. The camera then turns towards Paradigm, who is now unmasked and revealed to be played by Brie Larson, who stands terrified in front of all this.

The Chrome then takes over Origin who shouts at Paradigm to run away, as it also takes over and consumes Visitor who is also present there. It grows overpowered and slowly takes over The Seven outpost, with a blob of it standing tall in front of Paradigm and giving an evil laugh.

Looking at the horror, Paradigm boosts up and flies through the roof and away from Chrome as it takes over The Sanctuary and creates tall towers which are now said to be the new POI called "Herald's Sanctum." As she flies, she is sucked into a chrome tornado where her suit takes heavy damage and is thrown into the water where the Zero Point is submerged.

Away from chrome and with a chance to escape, she calibrates her suit navigation to "Reality 6-5-9" and enters the Zero Point to escape this chrome-consumed reality which is bound to destroy everything it touches. In the trailer, players saw the following:

A new unmasked variant of The Paradigm, which is also the Battle Pass skin with up to six selectable styles.

The trees are covered by the Chrome as well.

The water bodies now have the Chrome effect on them as well

A new POI emerges as tall towers in the map.

They will also be able to experience the new Fortnite POI Herald's Sanctum in place of The Sanctuary. Also, to save themselves from Chrome, a new POI called Cloudy Canyon has taken place in the air and loopers can use the new D-Launchers to boost and get to the high ground.

However, the left hand side of the map, which is on the west side of the submerged Zero Point, remains unaffected. This tells how the Zero Point is still protecting the Fortnite island with its power, even though a new evil has come to gain control over it.

