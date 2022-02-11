5 times Fortnite players' genius shined right through 

Given how dynamic Fortnite is, a lot can happen during gameplay. The hunter can become the hunted, and the player with the advantage can find themselves outplayed.

While there are numerous instances of opponents being outplayed, only a few are worthy of being branded as "200 IQ play." These are some of the best and most creative ways a player has outsmarted their opponent in combat.

Best 200 IQ plays in Fortnite

5) Alien Nanite to the rescue

Posted by a Reddit user maf876, the video showcases the excellent use of the Alien Nanite during Chapter 2 Season 7. Rather than engage an opponent who has a high-ground advantage, the player deploys the Nanite to suspend the enemy in the air.

Once suspended, the user takes their time to aim at the floating target and fires a few shots to secure the Victory Royale. This 200 IQ play proves that having the high ground is not everything.

4) Look out behind!

After engaging an opponent, Reddit user oblivious1 is stuck on low ground while the enemy has high ground. Rather than attacking directly, the player circles around and tricks the enemy.

With the tables turned, the player now has high ground, and the enemy struggles to push. However, rather than using bullets to secure a kill, oblivious1 makes a 200 IQ play and shoots the gas can behind the opponent. The rest is flaming history.

3) Turret supremacy

In Chapter 2 Season 7, turrets reigned supreme. Once a player had control of a turret, opponents barely stood a chance in the line of sight. A few good shots, and an elimination was guaranteed. This is precisely what a Reddit user known as breexylive did after being chased by an opponent.

Rather than mount a turret and give away position to the enemy, the player decided to hoodwink them by hiding next to the turret. The moment the opponent arrived at the location only to find no one, the player mounted the turret and executed a 200 IQ move.

2) Free falling

Build battles are some of the most intense encounters in Fortnite. Each player has to outwit the other by anticipating what they will do next. A Reddit user named Additional-Resort624 outplayed the enemy by committing a 200 IQ move.

Rather than engaging in a box-fight, the user built above their opponent and destroyed the main supportive tile. The entire build came crashing down, and while the user did take some damage, their opponent was eliminated.

1) The bigger they are, the harder they fall

Posted by Reddit user Darkbrotherhood1, the ultimate 200 IQ play is something most opponents wouldn't expect to happen to them in Fortnite. After forcing the opponent into building high, the player uses the Spider-Man Web Shooters to get down to ground level.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once there, they break down the support builds of the structure while the enemy is still at the very top. After all the support builds have been broken, the structure breaks, and the enemy falls.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar